Facts: DV 2027 Green Card Lottery Delay & Government Shutdown

If you’re following the annual Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery (Green Card Lottery) program, especially the upcoming DV 2027 cycle, here’s what you need to know about the delay, what’s driving it, how (or whether) the U.S. Department of State is framing the situation, and what you should do to stay ready — and avoid scams.

What’s happening with DV 2027

● Delay in registration opening

Historically, the DV-lottery registration window opens in early October each year. But for the DV 2027 cycle, the start date has not yet been announced, and the registration hasn’t launched when it usually would.

The State Department website and the latest Visa Bulletin simply say that:

“Dates for the DV-2027 program registration period will be widely publicized in the coming months.”

● Cause of the delay — fee implementation & system updates

One clear change: the final rule establishing a new $1 electronic registration fee for DV entrants was published in the Federal Register on September 16, 2025.

From materials:

The $1 registration fee is required at the time of submission of an entry for the DV 2027 cycle.

The State Department is amending its regulations (22 CFR 42.33) to allow collection of this registration fee at time of entry.

The program has stated that “there will be changes to the DV entry process” this year.

Immigration-service observers suggest the new payment system, fraud-prevention updates, and possibly other technical upgrades are creating the delay.

● Government shutdown impact — limited, but possible indirect effect

There is sometimes speculation that a U.S. federal government shutdown (i.e., when funding lapses and many non-essential services are interrupted) has caused or contributed to the delay. Some commentary notes:

“The DV Program system is not considered an essential service. Therefore … may be temporarily frozen until the shutdown ends.”

However, the State Department itself has not confirmed that the shutdown is the primary reason for the delay. In their statements, they point instead to the entry-process changes and simply say dates will be announced soon.

● Program status — still legally mandated, still planned

Importantly: the DV Lottery program is statutorily mandated. That means that even though the registration period is delayed, the program itself has not been cancelled. A spokesperson said the Department “will continue to implement the program as required by law.”

Therefore, qualified applicants from eligible countries should continue to prepare — even if the start date is uncertain.

Why the delay matters

Because applicants plan ahead (photo, data, eligibility, etc.), a delay introduces uncertainty and potential for mistakes (photo quality, eligibility criteria changes, new fee).

A delay may increase the risk of scams: when people are waiting for the official opening, scammers may pose as “registration now open” portals, “early application” services, or charge extra fees.

With the new $1 fee and changed process, outdated advice (e.g., “it’s free to enter the lottery”) may cause confusion.

While the government shutdown is not officially labelled as the cause, any funding or staffing disruptions could slow technical rollout, posting of official notice, etc.

What to expect & what to do

✅ Stay alert: monitor official sources

Keep an eye on the official DV website: typically at dvprogram.state.gov (or the U.S. State Department’s Diversity Visa page).

Watch for the Federal Register notice, or updates via the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs announcements.

Expect the registration window may open later than usual due to the delay.

✅ Be prepared: gather your documents & plan for the fee

Confirm your country of eligibility, education/work-experience requirements as usual.

Prepare a compliant photograph (passport-style, correct dimensions/background) ahead of time — when registration opens, many applicants rush and mistakes increase.

Be ready for the new $1 electronic registration fee: you’ll likely need a valid payment method accepted globally (card or other approved method) via the official portal.

Note: the existing diversity visa application fee (for those selected) remains unchanged ($330) and is separate from the registration fee.

Be cautious: avoid scams

Entering the DV lottery only through the official U.S. government website. No legitimate third-party can guarantee selection, speed your entry, or increase your odds.

The introduction of a registration fee creates a new risk vector: scammers may claim “pay here” for early entry or “higher chance” for extra fee. When you see non-.gov websites or large fees, treat with suspicion.

Double-check: the official site domain ends with .gov and clearly states the $1 fee (if required). Do not rely on forwarded links from unknown sources.

the official site domain ends with and clearly states the $1 fee (if required). Do not rely on forwarded links from unknown sources. Don’t provide unnecessary personal information early (especially payment methods) to anyone claiming to “help” you with your DV application.

Quick summary of key points

The DV 2027 registration period is delayed and not open on its typical early-October schedule.

The main driver of the delay is the implementation of a new $1 registration fee and required systems/technical updates.

The government shutdown may play a secondary/indirect role, but is not the primary stated reason.

The program is still going ahead: the DV lottery for 2027 is not cancelled, just postponed.

Applicants should monitor official sources, prepare ahead (photo, eligibility, payment method), and be vigilant about scams.

