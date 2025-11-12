Harun Mwangi: Grateful for the Journey to Temple University USA

For Harun Mwangi, joining Temple University in the United States marks not just an academic milestone but a deeply personal victory. Coming from Nakuru County, he is set to pursue a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering through The International Scholars Program (ISP), a journey he describes as smooth, guided, and life-changing.

Reflecting on his journey, Harun says that the availability of resources and information from ISP made the entire relocation process much easier to navigate.

From school applications to visa preparation and relocation planning, Harun appreciates how every step was structured and supported. The team’s professionalism and constant communication gave him the clarity and confidence he needed to stay on course.

As he prepares for his new life abroad, Harun says he’s ready for both the ups and downs that come with it. His mindset is focused, grounded in gratitude, faith, and resilience.

Leaving home for the first time, Harun knows he will miss his family deeply, but he’s determined to make them proud. He plans to reconnect after completing his studies and hopes his success will inspire others to pursue their goals with courage and persistence.

He credits ISP for empowering him to take this bold step and promises to give back once he achieves success.

Harun’s advice to anyone dreaming of studying abroad is simple yet powerful: “Join ISP and pursue your dreams. They’ll guide you, support you, and make the journey possible.”

As he boards his flight to Philadelphia, Harun carries with him not just ambition, but deep appreciation, purpose, and a vision to someday pay it forward.

