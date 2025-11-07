Daniel Akama’s Path to America: A Scholar’s Journey

Behind every successful student is a community of mentors who believe in their potential and for Daniel Akama, that foundation was built at Sunshine Secondary School in Nairobi. His journey from a curious Form One student to a scholar heading to the United States is one defined by discipline, mentorship, and an unshakable belief in the power of education.

Mr. Ambrose Rembengot, a teacher at Sunshine, remembers Daniel’s early days vividly. When Daniel joined in 2014, he wasn’t the strongest student academically but what he lacked in confidence, he made up for in determination. Through resilience and hard work, Daniel transformed into one of the school’s standout learners, excelling in his KCSE exams in 2017 and later pursuing studies in Information Technology.

- Advertisement -

What stood out most, Mr. Rembengot recalls, was Daniel’s remarkable sense of organization and discipline qualities that set him apart and fuelled his success. He believes those same traits will carry Daniel far as he takes the next step in his academic journey abroad.

Ms. Roseline Nyauma, a computer studies teacher at Sunshine, echoes the same pride and optimism. She remembers Daniel as a vibrant and inquisitive student eager to learn, quick to adapt, and deeply passionate about programming. His curiosity in coding and problem-solving, she says, was evident from the very start.

- Advertisement -

Now, as Daniel prepares to pursue his Master’s degree in Data Science at Michigan Technological University in the U.S., Ms. Nyauma sees his journey as a beacon of possibility for other African students. She hopes he will continue using his skills to create solutions not just for his community, but for Africa and the wider world.

Through the encouragement of his teachers and his own perseverance, Daniel’s dream of studying in America is no longer just a vision it’s a reality built on faith, mentorship, and the courage to reach higher.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background. Programs like ISP support Jerotich’s leap toward higher learning.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Dorin Jerotich’s leap toward advanced education in Michigan exemplifies this ambition. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

Daniel Akama’s Path to America: A Scholar’s Journey