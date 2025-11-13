Kenya Gov’t Launches 24/7 Support Centre for Diaspora Kenyans

Nairobi, Kenya — The Government of Kenya has officially launched a 24/7 Diaspora Affairs Call Centre. It aims to provide continuous consular and welfare support to Kenyans living and working abroad. The facility, located at the State Department for Diaspora Affairs headquarters in Old Mutual Towers, Nairobi, aims to strengthen communication between the government and citizens in the diaspora.

Speaking during the launch, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also oversees the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said the call centre will operate around the clock. It will address emergencies, welfare issues, and inquiries from Kenyans across different time zones.

“The Call Centre will operate around the clock to provide timely consular and welfare assistance to citizens in distress, regardless of time zones or location,” Mudavadi stated.

The establishment of the Diaspora Call Centre underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing diaspora engagement. It aims to improve service delivery and protect the rights and welfare of Kenyans abroad.

- Advertisement -

During the launch, Mudavadi toured the Welfare and Rights Division. There, he commended officers for their dedication to providing tele-counselling and psychosocial support to citizens in distress. He emphasized that the new communication hub will help streamline diaspora services. It will ensure faster responses to emergencies, documentation issues, and welfare concerns.

The 24-hour Diaspora Affairs Call Centre will serve as a direct link between the Kenyan government and its citizens overseas. It will offer support in cases such as lost travel documents, repatriation, and welfare assistance.

This initiative aligns with Kenya’s broader goal of strengthening ties with its global diaspora community. This group plays a significant role in the country’s economy through remittances and investment contributions.

Key Functions of the Diaspora Affairs Call Centre:

24/7 access for consular and welfare assistance

Support for Kenyans in distress abroad

Tele-counselling and psychosocial services

Real-time communication with embassy and consular offices

With the launch of this call centre, the government aims to ensure that no Kenyan abroad feels forgotten, reinforcing Kenya’s vision of a globally connected and well-supported diaspora community.

Kenya Gov’t Launches 24/7 Support Centre for Diaspora Kenyans