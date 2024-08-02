Mudavadi pledge to protect rights & welfare of Diaspora Kenyans

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured Kenyans in the diaspora of the government’s commitment to protecting their rights and welfare while working abroad.

Mudavadi emphasized the importance of integrating their contributions into the nation-building process during a send-off ceremony for more than 60 teachers who have secured job placements in various district schools across the United States of America.

“As you embark on this journey, remember that you are ambassadors of Kenya’s values and aspirations. Your success in the international arena will not only benefit you personally but will also elevate the standing of Kenyan education worldwide,” he stated.

Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the acting Cabinet Secretary for Education, reminded the teachers and other Kenyans working overseas of the importance of remaining disciplined, focused, and hardworking.

“Kenya has gained immense reputation globally as Kenyans working in most foreign countries have proved to be trustworthy, reliable, committed, and have shown high standards of competence in various sectors of the foreign labour market,” he said.

“From the statistics and reports, Kenyan workers have proved to be good workers. Comparatively, there is an inclination to have Kenyans as the favourites, and we need to consolidate this good gesture when we get opportunities to work outside our country,” Mudavadi remarked.

“You will also validate the government’s commitment, driven by the Bottom-up Economic and Transformation Agenda, to expand opportunities for quality locally and abroad for our people, particularly the youth,” he added.

Mudavadi cautioned the teachers and the Kenyan diaspora about the dire consequences of being on the wrong side of the law while abroad.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the ethics and code of conduct of the host countries.

“As you go out, remember to appreciate the laws of the foreign country. It is very important to understand that immediately you land on the soil of another country, you are under a new and different jurisdiction. You must therefore follow and stick to the new norms,” he cautioned.

The government has adopted a Whole-of-Government approach to implementing the Global Labour Market Strategy (GLMS) and securing jobs for Kenyans in international labour markets where their knowledge and skills can make a difference.

Among the notable achievements of the GLMS are the establishment of Africa’s second Pearson VUE Test Center and a partnership with a UK-based recruiting agency for seasonal farm work.

In May 2024, Kenya and Germany successfully negotiated the draft Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement in Nairobi, which is set to be signed in September 2024.

“We appreciate your immense potential for the jobs you are going to take in ‘the land of opportunity.’ We understand the process of securing a job, navigating visa challenges, and coordinating travel logistics can be overwhelming. Still, each of you here today stands as a testament to the unyielding spirit of the Kenyan people,” Mudavadi said.

“As you fly out and leave Kenya behind, remember we are particularly proud of each one of you and confident in the significant contributions you will make from advancing teaching methodologies to creating invaluable avenues for cultural exchange and networking.”

Mudavadi expressed the government’s gratitude to Consult Center Ltd and Pesuar International Job Placement Consultancy for their collaboration and support in seizing this opportunity, which has evolved and matured through the strategic collaboration with Dr Peter Ruhiri, a Kenyan Diaspora in the US.

