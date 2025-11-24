Kenyan Couple Adopts 3 African American Boys in Seattle WA

A Seattle Adoption Story That Captured Hearts: In a deeply emotional moment in Seattle’s Central District, three African American brothers — Karl (16), Mike (14), and Rubben (12) — were officially adopted by Kenyan couple Stephen Wangui and Caroline “Shiku” Kimani. The ceremony was held at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center. It marked the end of the boys’ long journey through the foster care system. It also signified the beginning of a new chapter in a loving, permanent home.

The brothers first came under the guardianship of Wangui and Kimani in 2022 after enduring months in foster care. Naturally, they wondered “how it was going to end up.” On Friday, they finally received their answer — a forever family committed to their growth, happiness, and cultural identity.

A Cross-Cultural Family Rooted in Respect and Heritage

Stephen and Shiku, who originally emigrated from Kenya, say they are excited to raise their sons with a blend of cultures. They intend to share Kenyan traditions, language, and values while fully honoring the boys’ heritage.

“In Stephen, they have a role model they can look up to,” Shiku shared proudly. The couple emphasized their goal. They want to build a home where the boys feel seen, supported, and connected to their roots.

A Courtroom Filled With Joy and Tears

During the near-silent court proceedings, as Judge Ferguson stamped the final adoption papers, the boys couldn’t help but giggle. They noticed their longtime social worker, Allison Monsen, crying across the room. Monsen has supported the brothers since they were placed with the Department of Children, Youth and Families. She played a major role in shepherding them through the parental rights termination process one year earlier.

After the final signatures, Monsen embraced the family. Her voice trembled as she said, “It’s so lovely to see it come full circle.”

She noted the rarity of siblings in foster care being adopted together — especially by caregivers of color. She called the moment both meaningful and inspiring.

Thriving After Years of Uncertainty

Over the last 3½ years, the boys have thrived under the care and structure of Wangui and Kimani. Teachers, caseworkers, and relatives say the brothers have grown emotionally, socially, and academically. They found stability that once seemed out of reach. Monsen added, “It’s beautiful to see.”

A Celebration of Family and the Power of Love

The adoption of Karl, Mike, and Rubben by Stephen and Shiku is more than a legal milestone. It is a celebration of resilience, unity, and the belief that family is built through love, not just biology – A Powerful Story of Family, Culture, and Love.

This Seattle family’s journey is a powerful reminder. It shows the transformative impact of fostering, adopting, and opening one’s home and heart across cultures.

