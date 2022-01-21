Legendary American Comedian Steve Harvey ‘Adopts’ Kenyan Elsa Majimbo

Kenyan social media sensation Elsa Majimbo grabbed the headlines on Thursday, January 20, 2022, after she appeared on Steve on Watch show hosted by legendary American comedian Steve Harvey.

Majimbo shot to fame at the apex of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 for her hilarious videos, reels, and compilations. She has since attracted a global audience including global superstars.

Majimbo was at the top of social media trends on Thursday after Harvey stated that he would adopt her as a niece.

“I’ll adopt you as my niece. I’ll give you my phone number. I don’t care what you need, just call me,” Harvey promised.

“One of my main goals has been to bridge the gap between Africa and African-Americans. Elsa, you’ve got an uncle in the United States,” Harvey added, attracting applause from the attending crowd.

In September 2020, Majimbo was appointed by RnB singer/songwriter Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Cosmetics as a brand ambassador.

“My 19-year-old self literally got a chance to work with Fenty Official. I’m so proud! Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand,” she posted on Instagram at the time.

She also received a shoutout from Academy Awards winner Lupita Nyong’o.

“Elsa Majimbo has been making me laugh recently. If you haven’t seen her comedy videos yet, go follow her right now!” Lupita urged.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

