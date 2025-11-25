Kenyan Pastors Make History by Adopting 3 African American Boys

A Trailblazing Act of Love in the Kenyan Diaspora – The Inspiring Story of Pastors Steve & Shiku Ndegwa.

In the heart of Seattle, Washington, an extraordinary story of compassion, courage, and faith is unfolding. Pastors Steve Ndegwa and Shiku Ndegwa, the visionary leaders of Jubilee Covenant Centre, have become powerful symbols of love and hope after adopting three African American boys through the foster care system—an act few in the Kenyan diaspora have undertaken.

Their story is more than a family milestone; it is a testimony of God’s love expressed through action and a model of what intentional, community-driven impact looks like.

A Ministry Rooted in Purpose and Diversity

Pastor Steve recalls that he joined Jubilee Covenant Centre in late 2012, when he relocated from Sacramento, California, to Seattle.

“My wife and I become the lead pastors of Jubilee Covenant Centre in late 2012 when I relocated from Sacramento, California, to Seattle, Washington,”

—Pastor Steve Ndegwa

Since then, the church has grown into a vibrant, multi-national congregation, representing Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Congo, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and local U.S. residents. This diverse community reflects the church’s global mission and commitment to unity.

Every May, the ministry hosts a major annual conference that has featured influential global ministers, including:

Bishop Allan Kiuna (late)

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Noel Jones

Pastor Donnie McClurkin

Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna

Bishop Dale Bronner

Pastor Christina Shusho

Pastor Robert Burale

Uche Agu

…and many others

These events have positioned Jubilee Covenant Centre as a spiritual hub for believers across the Pacific Northwest.

A Heart for Children—Long Before Adoption

One of the most touching layers of the Ndegwas’ story is their long-standing commitment to vulnerable children.

Before they ever met, both were individually sponsoring multiple children through Compassion International and World Vision—Pastor Steve supported three children, and Pastor Shiku also supported three, a commitment she continues to uphold today.

Their shared compassion became a defining foundation in their marriage and ministry. Beyond international sponsorships, they also support several children in Kenya through various organizations.

A Journey Through Foster Care to Adoption

Before adopting their three sons, Pastors Steve and Shiku opened their home to several foster children. Their goal was simple yet profound: to provide love, stability, and family to children who needed it most.

Eventually, three boys—then aged 8, 9, and 12—were placed in their care. Over time, a bond formed, and when the children became available for adoption, the Ndegwas made a life-changing decision: they adopted all three brothers, ensuring they would never be separated again.

Their act of compassion has touched many in Seattle’s faith community and beyond, inspiring conversations around foster care, adoption, and diaspora responsibility.

Jubilee Covenant Centre: A Beacon of Hope in the Pacific Northwest

Located at:

827 Central Ave. N, #B107

Kent, WA 98092

Jubilee Covenant Centre continues to be a home for spiritual growth, cultural diversity, community support, and powerful testimonies—like the Ndegwa family’s adoption story.

The church’s mission extends far beyond Sunday services. It is a place where faith is put into action, where compassion is lived, and where families—biological or chosen—are celebrated.

A Legacy of Love and Leadership

The journey of Pastors Steve and Shiku Ndegwa is a shining example of leadership rooted in compassion. Their willingness to adopt across racial and cultural lines represents a powerful message for the Kenyan diaspora and the global Christian community:

Love has no borders. Family has no color. Faith has no limits.

Their story continues to inspire many to look beyond themselves and embrace the transformative power of giving.

