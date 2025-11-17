Kenyan–US Dual Citizen and US Army Sergeant Arrested in TZ

Sirari, Tanzania – Tanzanian police have arrested Charles Onkuri Ongeta, a 30-year-old Kenyan–US dual citizen and sergeant in the United States Army, after he was allegedly found in possession of four CS M68 hand-thrown grenades while attempting to enter Tanzania.

According to a police statement, Ongeta was intercepted at the Sirari border while driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration KDP 502 Y, from Kenya into Tanzania. Security officers discovered the grenades during a routine search.

“Ongeta, a U.S. Army soldier holding the rank of Sergeant, was found with four CS M68 hand-thrown grenades as he attempted to enter Tanzania from Kenya,” the statement noted.

Investigation Launched as Tanzanian Authorities Question Suspect

Tanzanian security agencies have opened a full-scale investigation to determine Ongeta’s intentions, possible associates, and the source of the military-grade explosives. Officials confirmed that he is currently being interrogated as authorities assess whether to file charges related to illegal possession and attempted trafficking of explosives.

The incident has heightened cross-border security concerns, especially given the soldier’s dual citizenship and active-duty status in the U.S. Army. Tanzanian authorities have requested cooperation from their Kenyan counterparts and may engage U.S. military officials as the probe continues.

Arrest Comes Days After Release of Two Kenyans Detained in Tanzania

The arrest follows a recent incident in which two Kenyan nationals detained during protests in Tanzania were released. Their detention had sparked public and diplomatic attention, and their subsequent release briefly eased tensions between the two countries.

Ongeta’s arrest, however, has renewed scrutiny of Kenya–Tanzania border operations, with officials emphasizing the need for tighter surveillance to prevent the movement of illegal weapons across East Africa.

Further updates are expected as investigators conclude their interrogations and determine the next steps in the legal process.

Kenyan–US Dual Citizen and US Army Sergeant Arrested in TZ