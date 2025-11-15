Kenyan Woman Jacinta Muinde Suddenly Dies in Saudi Arabia

Family Appeals for Help to Repatriate Body – A family from Mkongani, Kilifi County, is appealing for support to repatriate the body of their loved one, Jacinta Mueni Muinde, who tragically passed away in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, November 12.

According to family members, Muinde reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while at work, bringing an abrupt end to her 14-year journey in the Gulf nation.

Muinde moved to Saudi Arabia in 2011 in search of better opportunities, joining thousands of Kenyan migrant workers who seek employment in the Middle East. Over the years, she worked diligently to support her family back home, becoming a pillar of strength and hope.

News of her death has sparked grief across social media platforms, with Kenyans online expressing condolences, solidarity, and emotional tributes. Many have also urged for financial and logistical support to help her family bring her body back to Kenya for a dignified farewell.

Her sudden death revives ongoing concerns about the welfare and working conditions of Kenyan migrant workers in the Gulf region, an issue that has remained in the spotlight due to numerous similar cases reported over the years. Advocacy groups continue to call for stronger consular services, better protection policies, and improved monitoring of employers to safeguard the rights of Kenyan workers abroad.

As Muinde’s family navigates the painful process of repatriation, they are appealing to well-wishers, community organizations, and government agencies for assistance. Their plea adds to the growing national conversation on the challenges faced by Kenyan migrant workers and the urgent need to strengthen safety mechanisms.

