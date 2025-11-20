Land Sale by Owner at Kiamunyi in Nakuru with Ready Title Deeds

Are you looking for prime land for sale by owner in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County? This exceptional 0.25-acre plot offers an ideal opportunity for home construction, investment, or future development. Located in one of Nakuru’s fastest-growing residential zones, this property combines convenience, accessibility, and long-term value.

Prime Location – Kiamunyi, Nakuru

Kiamunyi is a highly sought-after suburb within Nakuru, known for its serene environment, reliable amenities, and proximity to essential services. The plot sits just 500 meters from the Nakuru–Kabarak Road, making it easily accessible from Nakuru CBD and surrounding institutions. With breathtaking views overlooking Lake Nakuru, the area offers a perfect blend of modern living and natural beauty.

Property Overview

Size: 0.25 Acre (100 x 100 ft)

Price: Offer at Ksh 6.5 Million

Ownership: Direct sale by owner

Title Deed: Ready and clean

Key Features of the Land

✔ Water and electricity already on-site

✔ Well-mapped drainage and sewer system

✔ Located in a rapidly developing neighborhood

✔ Surrounded by amenities, schools, hospitals, and shopping centers

✔ Ideal for residential development or rental units

✔ Beautiful open views and a peaceful environment

- Advertisement -

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a secure and convenient location to build their dream home or make a long-term real estate investment.

Payment Options

The seller offers flexible payment choices, including:

Cash payments

Flexible payment plans

Financing options accepted

This ensures accessibility for both homeowners and investors looking to acquire premium land in Nakuru.

Daily Site Visits

Prospective buyers can schedule daily site visits to inspect the property and verify all details. With ready title deeds, the transfer process is smooth and straightforward.

For inquiries or to schedule a site visit, contact the owner directly via WhatsApp or call at +1 316 992 3381