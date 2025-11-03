Muthoni wa Kirumba Husband: Relationship with Waithaka wa Jane

Muthoni wa Kirumba, one of the most celebrated Kikuyu radio presenters in Kenya, has recently captured public attention with news about her relationship with popular Mugithi artist Waithaka wa Jane. The talented radio queen is often referred to as “Baby Top”. She is now engaged to her longtime friend and musician Waithaka wa Jane. This confirms months of speculation among fans.

Who Is Muthoni wa Kirumba?

Muthoni wa Kirumba is a household name in the Mt. Kenya media scene. She is known for her vibrant personality and captivating shows on Kikuyu radio. Over the years, she has built a loyal fan base. Muthoni has become one of the most influential female media personalities in the region. Her energy, humor, and authenticity have made her a favorite among Kikuyu listeners.

Waithaka wa Jane – The Mugithi Star

Waithaka wa Jane is a renowned Mugithi singer. He is loved for his soulful Kikuyu songs that resonate deeply with fans of the genre. His music often highlights themes of love, culture, and everyday life. With his growing popularity, Waithaka has become one of the most sought-after Mugithi performers in Kenya.

Muthoni wa Kirumba and Waithaka wa Jane’s Relationship

The relationship between Muthoni wa Kirumba and Waithaka wa Jane has been the talk of the town. This is especially true among Mugithi and Kikuyu radio fans. The couple reportedly started dating privately before going public with their romance. Recently, Muthoni confirmed their engagement. She revealed that the two are deeply in love and supportive of each other’s careers.

On air, Muthoni wa Kirumba affectionately refers to Waithaka as her partner. Waithaka wa Jane has also shared sweet words about her during performances and interviews. Their connection has been described as natural and genuine. Both complement each other perfectly.

Fans’ Reactions and Public Support

Fans across social media platforms have congratulated Muthoni wa Kirumba and Waithaka wa Jane for finding love and happiness together. Many have praised their chemistry and wished them the best in their relationship and future marriage.

Conclusion

The love story between Muthoni wa Kirumba and her husband-to-be Waithaka wa Jane is a perfect example. They are two talented individuals coming together through shared passion and mutual respect. As they continue to shine in their respective careers, fans eagerly await updates about their wedding plans. Everyone looks forward to their future together.

