Over 200 Kenyans Have Joined Russian Military – Mudavadi

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Musalia Mudavadi has revealed alarming new details indicating that over 200 Kenyans may have joined the Russian military since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Speaking during a recent briefing, Mudavadi confirmed that both intelligence assessments and diplomatic reports point to a growing pattern of Kenyan nationals being lured into foreign combat. He said some recruits were former members of Kenya’s disciplined forces. This made them highly targeted by sophisticated recruitment networks.

Active Recruitment Networks Uncovered

Mudavadi revealed that recruitment networks are still operational within Kenya and inside Russia. These networks have been using deceptive strategies, including fake job offers and manipulated travel arrangements, to draw Kenyans into the conflict.

The Kenyan Embassy in Moscow has recorded several cases of citizens who travelled to Russia in pursuit of these promised opportunities. Sadly, they found themselves injured, stranded, or abandoned without proper documents after attempting to enlist.

- Advertisement -

Agent Arrested for Coordinating Kenyan Recruits

In a significant breakthrough, Mudavadi confirmed the arrest of one agent who had been coordinating the processing of Kenyan recruits under the pretense of securing them overseas employment.

“One agent was arrested for coordinating the processing of Kenyan recruits under the guise of overseas jobs. The agent is presently in court for luring unsuspecting Kenyans to fight in the war,” Mudavadi said.

According to the CS, many victims were promised up to $18,000 (Ksh 2.3 million) to cover visas, travel logistics, and accommodation. This was an attractive offer that convinced several individuals to sign up without understanding the risks involved.

Government Warning: High Legal and Security Risks

The government has warned that joining foreign armies engaged in active conflict presents serious legal, diplomatic, and safety risks. Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya does not condone illegal recruitment into foreign militaries. He urged citizens to be cautious of suspicious job offers abroad.

He reiterated that the Foreign Affairs Ministry is coordinating with international agencies to dismantle these recruitment networks. The ministry is also offering assistance to families affected by the ongoing crisis.

Over 200 Kenyans Have Joined Russian Military – Mudavadi