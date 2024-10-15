How to Apply for the Russian Government Scholarship in Kenya

The Russian Embassy in Kenya has announced the availability of scholarship opportunities for Kenyans to study in Russia.

In a statement dated Tuesday, October 15, the Embassy indicated that the available scholarship opportunities were being funded by the Russian government.

Application for the scholarships needs to be completed by December 2024.

“Dear Kenyans, make sure to register, upload papers, and submit the application by December 2024,” read the statement in part.

How to Apply

To participate in the application, interested applicants should visit the portal: http://education-in-russia.com.

Once on the site, one needs to register using their personal email address and log into their account.

After logging in to the account, you will be automatically directed to the application form which will require the applicant to fill in their personal details.

Applicants then need to save the details on the form after verifying that they are correct.

Additionally, applicants will be required to enter their educational background and interests in addition to attaching various documents such as their portfolio and passport photo.

For detailed step-by-step instructions on how to apply, watch the video below.

Dear Kenyans 📚To participate in the competitive selection for the Russian Government Scholarships proceed to portal https://t.co/36geACioTp ☝️Make sure to register, upload papers and submit the application by December 2024 Here is a video guide on the basics: pic.twitter.com/zOctRKPg4l — Russian Embassy in Kenya/Посольство России в Кении (@russembkenya) October 15, 2024

