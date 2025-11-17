Pastor Ng’ang’a Bio: Wife, Children, Ministry & Major Controversies

Pastor James Ng’ang’a, founder of Neno Evangelism Centre, is one of Kenya’s most recognizable and polarizing religious figures. With a bold and often theatrical preaching style, he has built a massive following—while frequently drawing criticism for his unconventional conduct, fiery sermons, and multiple legal disputes.

Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Wife: Murugi Maina

Pastor Ng’ang’a is married to Murugi Maina, who is known for her calm demeanor and open reflection on the challenges of their marriage. This dynamic is a key aspect of Pastor Ng’ang’a Wife Murugi.

Murugi has:

Publicly defended congregants when her husband criticized them,

Acknowledged the difficulties of being married to a controversial public figure,

Continued to support Ng’ang’a through numerous public disputes.

Together, they have two children.

Children: Claims of Over 70 Offspring

Beyond his two children with Murugi, Pastor Ng’ang’a has claimed publicly to have fathered over 70 children across Kenya from previous relationships. This claim, which attracted widespread discussion and skepticism, forms part of the public narrative that contributes to his controversial reputation.

- Advertisement -

Major Controversies and Legal Issues

Pastor Ng’ang’a has been linked to numerous incidents that have kept him in national headlines. Pastor Ng’ang’a Wife Murugi often remains a source of support during these times.

2015 Fatal Road Accident

In 2015, Pastor Ng’ang’a was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of Mercy Njeri. The incident sparked public outrage and extensive media scrutiny, contributing significantly to his controversial public image.

Viral Videos of Slapping Congregants

Several videos circulating online show Ng’ang’a slapping congregants during a sermon, allegedly for dozing off. These clips fueled debate on pastoral conduct, religious authority, and the culture within certain charismatic churches.

2019 Fraud Allegations – Sh3.6 Million Real Estate Case

In 2019, Ng’ang’a was arrested and charged with allegedly defrauding a businessman of Sh3.6 million (approximately USD $36,000 at the time) in a fake real estate deal.

The arrest intensified public conversation about financial accountability within religious institutions. The support from his wife during these legal battles is also a significant part of Pastor Ng’ang’a Wife narrative.

2019 Alleged Threats Against Citizen TV Journalist Linus Kaikai

Also in 2019, Ng’ang’a was arrested for allegedly threatening Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai. This incident drew strong reactions from media watchdogs and human rights observers, who described it as a serious concern regarding press freedom.

Controversial Viral Clip Alleging Past Sexual Violence

A recent viral video—whose authenticity has been heavily debated—appeared to show Pastor Ng’ang’a confessing to involvement in a gang rape incident many years ago.

Some viewers argued the clip may be a deepfake or taken out of context from a past testimony, while others viewed it as credible.

Incident Involving older Woman at Night Vigil

Ng’ang’a once reportedly ordered security to remove an older woman from a night prayer service, stating that her age was an issue.

The incident prompted public backlash and discussions about compassion and inclusion within church settings.

Unconventional and Controversial Sermons

Pastor Ng’ang’a frequently generates headlines for:

Harsh public rebukes of congregants,

Abrupt behavior during sermons,

Statements that spark heated debate online.

His outspoken nature, whether viewed as authenticity or extremism, continues to keep him at the center of religious and social discourse in Kenya.

Conclusion

Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s life and ministry present a complex mixture of spiritual leadership, celebrity status, legal battles, viral moments, and public controversies. Married to Murugi Maina and claiming to have fathered over 70 children, Ng’ang’a remains one of Kenya’s most widely discussed pastors—with a legacy shaped as much by his ministry as by the controversies surrounding him. The story of Pastor Ng’ang’a Bio: Wife Murugi Maina adds a layer of depth to his public persona.