Prime Plot for Sale by Owner at Miti Mingi Near Nakuru with Title

Are you looking for a prime residential plot in one of Nakuru County’s fast-growing and highly secure neighborhoods? This prime plot for sale by owner at Miti Mingi near Nakuru offers the perfect opportunity for homeowners and investors seeking affordable land with excellent accessibility and guaranteed returns.

Located just 300 meters from the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway, this plot provides unmatched convenience for commuters, developers, and families who want to live close to key amenities while enjoying the peace of a serene environment.

Property Details

Plot Size: 100 by 100 (0.25 acre)

100 by 100 (0.25 acre) Location: Miti Mingi / Mabaruk area

Miti Mingi / Mabaruk area Price: Ksh 4,000,000

Ksh 4,000,000 Type: Residential

Residential Ownership: Ready Title Deeds

Nearby Amenities:

Close to Shiners Boys High School, Puma Estate

Only 18 km from Nakuru town

Access to water, electricity, and good road network

This plot is situated in a well-developed community with growing infrastructure projects, making it ideal for building a home, setting up rental units, or holding as an appreciating asset. The area is peaceful, secure, and strategically positioned for long-term growth.

Why Invest in Miti Mingi Near Nakuru?

1. Strategic Location

Miti Mingi is quickly becoming one of Nakuru’s most desirable suburbs due to its proximity to major highways, schools, and commercial centers.

2. Rapid Growth & Development

The area features modern estates, schools, and shopping facilities—indicators of strong real estate demand.

3. Ready Title Deeds

Buying land with clean, ready title deeds offers peace of mind and ensures a smooth transfer process.

4. Excellent for Residential or Investment Use

The 0.25-acre size is perfect for spacious home designs, rental units, or future resale at a profit.

Perfect for Homeowners and Investors Alike

Whether you’re planning to build your dream home or looking to invest in Nakuru’s expanding real estate market, this prime plot for sale by owner in Miti Mingi is a rare opportunity. With its convenience, affordability, and security, it stands out as one of the best deals in the region.

Contact Information

To book a viewing or get more details, call or WhatsApp:

📞 +1 316 992-3381