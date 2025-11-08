Tragedy Strikes: Diaspora Leader Bernard Kavyu Family Loss

Prominent Kenyan diaspora leader Bernard Kavyu, widely known as the Governor of Diaspora County 48 Kenya, is in deep mourning following the tragic deaths of his brother, sister-in-law, and niece.

According to a death and funeral announcement, Mr. Justus Wambua Kavyu, his beloved wife Mrs. Tabitha Kathini Wambua, and their cherished daughter Stacey Kiluti Wambua passed away, leaving family, friends, and the wider community in grief.

The late Justus Wambua Kavyu was a respected family man and the loving husband of the late Tabitha Kathini Wambua. Together, they were devoted parents to the late Stacey Kiluti Wambua and the late Chelsea Kivivya Wambua. The family hailed from Nzambani, Migwani, Kitui County, Kenya.

Bernard Kavyu, who has been a key voice for the Kenyan diaspora, promoting political and social representation of Kenyans abroad, is said to be deeply heartbroken by the loss. Known for his leadership and dedication to uniting Kenyans living overseas, Kavyu’s grief has resonated widely among the diaspora community.

The cortege will leave KU Funeral Home on Saturday, 22nd November 2025, with a funeral and burial service scheduled to take place at the family home in Nzatani, Migwani, Kitui County.

The community has expressed heartfelt condolences, celebrating the lives of the late Justus, Tabitha, and Stacey as devoted family members who touched many lives with kindness and humility.

A biblical message included in the family’s announcement reads:

“The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” – Job 1:21

May their souls rest in eternal peace.

