Uhuru Health Struggles Years After Leaving Office Revealed

Nairobi, Kenya — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has, for the first time, opened up about his health struggles years after leaving office, shedding light on a difficult chapter of his post-presidency life.

Speaking during the funeral of veteran banker and former Housing Finance Managing Director Frank Ireri, the retired Head of State hinted at having faced serious health challenges over the past year.

- Advertisement -

“I have lost a friend and a colleague. And especially for me, and I don’t know whether I should say this, but these are realities of life,” Uhuru said emotionally. “In the last year, a good part of this year, whenever we met, he was very encouraging about some of the challenges that we were going through. And since he had more experience than some of us, he was very encouraging in guiding and telling you how to look at this and how to handle some of these challenges in life, health and otherwise.”

Uhuru Kenyatta Opens Up About Health Challenges

The former president’s remarks, made in front of close friends, family, and dignitaries, were the first public indication that Uhuru Kenyatta may have been critically ill at some point after leaving office in 2022. Although he did not disclose the nature of his condition, his tone and reflections suggested a period of serious health struggles that required emotional and moral support from close allies such as the late Frank Ireri.

- Advertisement -

Sources close to the former president have not confirmed any specific illness, but Uhuru’s statement has sparked widespread concern and sympathy from Kenyans, many of whom took to social media to express their well-wishes and prayers for his continued recovery.

Frank Ireri’s Influence and Support

Frank Ireri, remembered as a pillar in Kenya’s banking sector and a man of deep faith and resilience, appears to have played a pivotal role in helping Uhuru navigate his health journey. The former president praised Ireri’s wisdom, saying he often provided guidance and perspective on dealing with life’s unpredictable challenges.

Kenyans React to Uhuru Kenyatta’s Revelation

Online, Kenyans have expressed mixed emotions following Uhuru Kenyatta’s revelation. Many praised his honesty and humility, noting that his openness about health challenges breaks the silence that often surrounds the well-being of public figures. Others expressed concern, urging the former president to continue focusing on his recovery and family life.

Life After State House

Since leaving office, Uhuru Kenyatta has largely maintained a low profile, focusing on private family matters and regional peace initiatives. His latest public appearance and candid remarks mark a rare moment of vulnerability from the former leader, offering a glimpse into the personal challenges faced even by those who once held the highest office in the land.

Conclusion

The revelation of Uhuru Kenyatta’s health struggles serves as a reminder that no one is immune to life’s difficulties, regardless of status or position. As Kenyans continue to reflect on his message, many hope that the former president’s health continues to improve and that he remains a source of inspiration for resilience and strength.

Uhuru Health Struggles Years After Leaving Office Revealed