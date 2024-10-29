Mixed Reactions as Uhuru Kenyatta Rocks a Bald Head in Nigeria

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to rock bald head during his trip to Nigeria.

The former President used to have a head full of hair and it had been a defining feature of his appearance for many years.

- Advertisement -

However, recently the former President was seen rocking a bald head that drew the attention of many Kenyans.

It has, however, not been established what led to the decision to shave the hair.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, Uhuru arrived in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, rocking a blue trouser and a black T-shirt and complementing his look with a fedora.

Uhuru was in d’Ivoire to attend the 15th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security, and Stability in Africa.

The former President is known to dress n sync with the event he is attending.

On Monday, Uhuru rocked a black suit and a white shirt when he delivered the inaugural lecture for participants of Course 33 of the National Defence College Nigeria (NDC) in Abuja.

The lecture was titled “The Imperatives of Strong Institutions: A panacea for National Security and Development in Africa.

Uhuru emphasized the need for African leaders to build strong institutions that will enhance security and development in the region.

He called for technological innovation that is contextualized towards developing African needs in areas of Agriculture, Science, Technology and Infrastructure among others aimed at actualising economic independence in the continent adding that such feat can only be achieved through adequate provision of security.

“As military officers, your constitutional role is to protect the national integrity of your various nations, which will provide an adequate environment for citizens to engage in economic activities that will boost the economy of the nation,” Uhuru said.

“We are witnessing the activities of non-state actors like the Boko Haram, Al-Shabab and other terrorist groups, which have affected our economy and food production. To address this problem, we must have some level of introspection across all layers of government and politics. By instituting reforms at the national level, we are laying the foundation to reinvent ourselves as Africans at the sub-regional, regional, and continental levels.”

Read the Original article on https://www.the-star.co.ke

Mixed Reactions as Uhuru Kenyatta Rocks a Bald Head in Nigeria