US Immigration Fees Set to Increase in 2026 Under One Big Bill

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Thursday that a series of immigration-related filing fees will officially increase beginning January 1, 2026. These adjustments are being implemented to account for inflation and are mandated under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In its Federal Register announcement, USCIS warned applicants that any immigration benefit request postmarked on or after January 1, 2026, without the correct updated filing fee will be rejected. USCIS, a key agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), oversees the nation’s immigration, naturalization, and benefit adjudication systems.

Updated USCIS Fees for 2026

The fee increases will apply to several high-volume immigration forms, including those associated with asylum, employment authorization, and Temporary Protected Status (TPS):

Asylum Application Fee

Current fee: $100

New fee (2026): $102

The asylum fee increase is currently stayed due to a court order, but USCIS has published updated pricing in anticipation of eventual implementation.

Employment Authorization Documents (EAD)

Parole EAD Renewal/Extension:

Current fee: $275

New fee (2026): $280

Initial TPS EAD:

Current fee: $550

New fee (2026): $560

TPS EAD Renewal/Extension:

Current fee: $275

New fee (2026): $280

These changes reflect modest but important adjustments designed to keep agency operations aligned with rising administrative costs.

Why USCIS Fees Are Increasing

USCIS fees are periodically updated to meet evolving operational demands. According to the agency, inflation has created increased pressure on administrative budgets, staffing, and system modernization. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act requires the agency to adjust certain fees to ensure continued processing efficiency and maintain essential immigration services.

What Applicants Should Do Before 2026

With the updated fees set to take effect on January 1, 2026, applicants should:

Submit applications early to avoid the higher fees where possible.

Double-check filing fees before mailing any application in 2026.

Monitor USCIS updates as additional fee adjustments or guidance may be released.

Consult an immigration attorney if unsure how the changes affect their case.

Conclusion

The upcoming 2026 USCIS fee increases will impact thousands of immigrants seeking asylum, work permits, or TPS benefits. Staying informed and planning ahead will help applicants avoid delays or application rejections due to incorrect fees.

