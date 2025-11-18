Username Properties Ltd Crowned The Best Real Estate Company

The leading real estate company in Kenya, Username Properties Ltd., has once again proven its dominance in the market by winning the coveted Best Land & Property Investment Company in Kenya title at the Star Brands Awards 2025. These awards were held on 14th November 2025 at the Sarit Centre & Expo. Principal Secretary P.S. Abubakar Hassan Abubakar of the State Department of Investment and Promotion welcomed the gathering.

Star Brands Awards recognize businesses that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, brand integrity and customer satisfaction. Username Properties received recognition for its innovative real estate solutions that facilitate land ownership for Kenyans and its unwavering dedication to integrity.

Speaking while receiving the award, the CEO of Username Properties Ltd. expressed her gratitude. She also affirmed the company’s commitment to transforming the Kenyan real estate industry.

“This recognition reaffirms the deep trust investors place in Username Properties Ltd. and the dedication of our entire team to excellence and exceptional customer service. Our mission at Username Properties Ltd. extends beyond selling land; it is about making genuine home ownership a reality for thousands of hardworking Kenyans.

In reality, way too many Kenyans are trapped in an endless cycle of monthly rent payments. As a trusted real estate company, we are here to help Kenyans break the cycle of monthly rent payments. We aim for them to achieve true financial freedom and security through property ownership,” Sarah Wahogo.

Sarah Wahogo, who is also the CEO of Username Sacco, stated that Username Sacco, together with Username Properties, are revolutionizing property investment in Kenya. They are doing so by offering affordable and flexible land financing options. This achieves their mission of home ownership for this and future generations.

“Username Sacco is already transforming the way Kenyans can invest in real estate by offering cost-effective financing and savings options with up to 95% Sacco financing. We are providing more Kenyans, especially the younger generation, with the chance to invest with assurance. They are investing in a reputable company that has been around for more than 13 years. Thanks to the Sacco,” Sarah stated.

In closing, Username Properties’ CEO, Sarah Wahogo, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to upholding Kenyans’ trust by offering innovative, cost-effective and value-driven real estate investment solutions. Because these are the cornerstones of trust, she emphasized that Username Properties Ltd. and Username Sacco are still dedicated to upholding consistency, transparency and quantifiable results for future generations.

About Username Properties Limited

Username Properties Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Its main purpose is to help current and future generations actualize their dream of home ownership. They achieve this through affordable real estate investment options. Among other awards won are: Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards.

For more information, please contact Ronald Kemei from the Marketing Department, ronaldkemei@username.co.ke

