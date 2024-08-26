Username Investments Wins Real Estate Company 2024 Award

Username Investment Ltd was recognized as the Leading Real Estate Company of the Year 2024 during the African Real Estate Summit Awards held at The Heron Hotel, Nairobi.

This award firmly establishes Username Investment Ltd as Kenya’s Leading Real Estate Company, a highly coveted title by all real estate firms. This is a culmination of over ten years of hard work, commitment, and first-class customer support.

The African Real Estate Summit & Awards is a renowned real estate awards company best known for spotlighting Africa’s influential and dynamic real-estate players. The awards honor excellence in real estate development, innovation, and customer service.

Speaking during the summit, Sarah Wahogo the CEO of Username Investment expressed her gratitude for this success. “This recognition as the Leading Real Estate Company of the Year 2024 is a transformative power of working towards our vision.

- Advertisement -

We are happy that while working to make homeownership a reality our efforts and commitment are recognized and celebrated. We hope to transform more lives and help fulfill more dreams of home ownership. Our greatest achievement is that we have issued over 21,000 title deeds and have continually demonstrated our dedication to providing sustainable and inclusive home ownership solutions.

This year’s awards theme focused on Sustainable Real Estate and how to achieve it. The theme highlights the importance of developing environmentally responsible and resource-efficient properties that can meet the needs of the present without compromising the future.

- Advertisement -

Central to this is the concept of affordable housing, which aims to provide quality living spaces within the financial reach of all citizens. At Username Investments, we are committed to this vision by making land an affordable asset for all Kenyans, regardless of income level. By providing accessible and reasonably priced land, we are helping to turn the dream of affordable housing into a reality for countless families across the country.

Sarah concluded “The award comes at a time when Username Investment is deeply committed to helping Kenyans access affordable housing. We’re making this possible by providing affordable, value-added land across various regions in Kenya.

Right now, we’re proudly serving communities in Nakuru, Nairobi, and Kisumu, offering land that’s not only affordable but also enriched with value adds. But we’re not stopping there. Our vision is to expand to even more towns, curbing urbanization challenges while continuing to provide Kenyans with access to affordable, well-developed land. Together, we’re building a future where every Kenyan can own a piece of this great nation.”

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won include; the Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award, Best Land and Investment Company, and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards.

The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards its goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

For more information, please contact Maureen Mutahi, Marketing Manager on maureenmutahi@username.co.ke

Username Investments Wins Real Estate Company 2024 Award