Church offering Refund Demand that shocked Believers

Nairobi, Kenya – A Kenyan man, Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia sparked widespread debate online after publicly demanding a refund of church offerings he claimed to have given over two decades, a move that shocked believers and ignited discussions about faith, finances, and accountability in religious institutions.

The man, identified as Dishon Kinyanjui, wrote a formal letter to his former church demanding a refund of money he said he contributed between 1998 and 2017. Dishon later shared the letter on Twitter, where it quickly went viral and attracted mixed reactions from Christians and the wider public.

Dishon revealed that he was a member of Revival Mission Church, Kabete, located in Nairobi, from 1997 until 2018, when he officially left the church.

Ultimatum and Legal Threats

In the letter, Dishon demanded that the church refund an estimated 58,000 Kenyan Shillings (KES), which he said represented his total offerings over the years. He instructed the church to deposit the money into his bank account on or before November 31, 2020, warning that failure to comply would result in legal action.

He further stated that there would be “dire consequences” should the church refuse to refund the money.

Claims of Undue Influence and Duress

Explaining his reasons, Dishon argued that the offerings he gave were not voluntary. According to him, the contributions were made under “undue influence, duress, and intimidation.”

He claimed that church teachings and pressure from leadership left him feeling compelled to give financially, rather than making the donations of his own free will.

Public Reactions and Debate

The unusual refund demand divided public opinion. While some social media users criticized Dishon, arguing that church offerings are acts of faith that cannot be reclaimed, others supported his stance, saying religious institutions should be held accountable for coercive practices.

The incident has reopened conversations in Kenya about church transparency, financial ethics, and the fine line between faith-based giving and exploitation.

As of now, there has been no public response from Revival Mission Church, Kabete, regarding the refund demand.

