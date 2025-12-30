Death Announcement: Emily Wanjiru Kangethe of Washington, DC

It is with deep sorrow, and in humble acceptance of God’s will, that we announce the passing of our beloved Auntie, Emily Wanjiru Kangethe, who went to be with the Lord in the early evening of December 25, 2025.

The late Emily was born in 1950 in Kirirwa Village, Gaichanjiru Location, Kandara Division, Muranga County. She was the daughter of the late Jackson Kangethe Kimundu and the late Rebecca Njeri Kangethe.

Auntie Emily is preceded in death by her late husband, Joseph Murigi Thiong’o. She has left behind her four sons, all of whom are in Kenya. They are Peter Mwangi, Jackson Kangethe, Samuel Njuguna, and Anthony Karanja, as well as their families.

Her siblings were Grace Waitherero Kihara, Martin Karanja, Simon Kibaki, Njoroge Kangethe, and Mary Njoki (Kamary). She was a stepsister to the late Emily Wanjiru Kago, Edith Njeri Mwangi, the late Karanja Kangethe, the late Peter Gacheru, and Mary Njoki Kangethe. She had many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The late Emily Kangethe moved from Kenya to the United States of America in 1995. She did so in pursuit of a better life. Emily lived in Washington, DC, for the duration of that time. She worked in various places and recently retired. In the early 2000s, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She courageously battled and survived it. In October 2025, Emily Kangethe became ill, was hospitalized, underwent surgery, and went home. There, she was comfortably recuperating.

On Christmas Day, 2025, she complained of dizziness and weakness and asked for an ambulance to be taken to the hospital. The paramedics attended to her and rushed her to the hospital, but unfortunately, the doctors were unable to resuscitate her, and she passed away later that day.

The late Emily Kangethe will be laid to rest in Saba Saba Location, Muranga County, Kenya. Burial plans are underway and will be communicated as they become available.

We kindly ask for your prayers, understanding, and financial support during this difficult time as we all mourn her loss.

For your financial contribution towards the funeral and final expenses, please send to:

Jack Mwangi:

Cashapp – $otoyoh21

Zelle – 3017876542

Venmo – @jacko21

If you need any additional information, please reach out to Eunice Kago at (202) 321-0339 or David Kimemia (571) 577-2107.

She will be dearly missed by her family, relatives, friends, and all whose lives she touched

With heavy hearts, trusting in God’s comfort.

Death Announcement: Emily Wanjiru Kangethe of Washington, DC

