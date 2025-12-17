Death Announcement: Passing of Hon Cyrus Jirongo

It is with profound sorrow that the family of Hon. Cyrus Jirongo announces his untimely passing following a tragic accident. This devastating loss has deeply affected his family, friends, and the many lives he touched in Kenya and across the globe.

Hon. Jirongo’s family in the diaspora includes his two daughters, his sister, and two nephews.

Hon. Cyrus Jirongo was a respected leader and patriarch whose life of service and influence left a lasting impact. During this period of mourning, the family is comforted by faith, unity, and the solidarity of the wider community.

As preparations are made to lay him to rest, tentative planning indicates that viewings and sermons will be held in the days preceding the funeral. The funeral service is intended to take place in Lugari on the 30th, subject to confirmation once arrangements are finalised.

- Advertisement -

Further details regarding the programme and burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

May the soul of Hon. Cyrus Jirongo rest in eternal peace, and may comfort be granted to all who mourn his passing.

Like this: Like Loading...