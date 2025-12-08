Kenyan-Born Sculptor Mazola Mwashighadi Shot Dead in Jamaica

Treasure Beach, Jamaica — December 5, 2025. The international arts community is mourning the tragic death of Kenyan-born sculptor Mazola wa Mwashighadi, a respected figure known for blending Kenyan heritage with Jamaican artistic traditions. The 62-year-old artist was shot and killed during a violent robbery at his apartment in Treasure Beach, a coastal community celebrated for its cultural vibrancy and close-knit residents.

According to police reports, several armed men forced their way into Mazola’s home shortly after midnight, demanding money. He was inside the residence with a partner—whose identity has not been released. When the intruders’ demands went unmet, the gunmen opened fire. Mazola was rushed to Black River Field Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Curfew Enforced as Authorities Search for Suspects

In the wake of the killing, authorities imposed an emergency curfew in Treasure Beach, launching a coordinated search for the suspects. The incident has deeply unsettled residents of the normally peaceful community, which is widely known for its strong local ties, creative culture, and tourism-driven economy.

A Celebrated Cultural Bridge Between Kenya and Jamaica

Mazola wa Mwashighadi spent nearly three decades in Jamaica, where he became a pillar of the local art scene. His sculptural work uniquely fused East African traditions—especially those rooted in his Kenyan upbringing—with Caribbean themes and materials.

Artists and colleagues described him as both talented and unassuming. Fellow artist Andy Jefferson called his death “a devastating loss,” noting that Jamaica is already grappling with rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

Mazola began his career in Kenya as a teacher before pursuing formal training at the Creative Art Centre in Nairobi. In 1997, he received the prestigious Commonwealth Art and Craft Fellowship Award, which brought him to the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, setting the stage for his long-standing artistic life in Jamaica.

Shock Across the Arts and Tourism Communities

The death of Mazola wa Mwashighadi has sent shockwaves throughout both the Jamaican arts community and cultural tourism sector, where he was viewed as a crucial ambassador linking Africa and the Caribbean through art. His legacy is expected to inspire future conversations about safety, cultural preservation, and the role of international artists in Jamaica.