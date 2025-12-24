Kenyan Nurse Killed in Explosion at Nursing Home in Pennsylvania

A Kenyan-born nurse, Muthoni Nduthu, 52, was among two people killed in a catastrophic explosion that tore through the Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The blast, believed to have been caused by a gas leak, partially collapsed the nursing home. It left at least 20 people injured, according to local authorities.

Deadly Explosion at Bristol Health & Rehab Center

The explosion occurred while PECO Energy utility crews were on site responding to reports of a strong gas odor inside the facility, formerly known as Silver Lake Nursing Home. Moments later, a powerful blast ripped through part of the building. This triggered an emergency response from firefighters, police, and medical teams across Bucks County.

First responders evacuated residents and staff amid chaotic conditions. Smoke and debris filled the area. One nursing home resident, whose identity has not yet been released, also lost their life in the incident.

Remembering Muthoni Nduthu

Muthoni Nduthu (1973 – December 23, 2025) was a registered nurse (RN) and a respected healthcare professional known for her compassion and dedication to elderly patients. Although some early reports described her as a certified nursing assistant (CNA), her family and colleagues confirmed she was a fully licensed registered nurse.

A Kenyan immigrant, Nduthu lived in Bristol, Pennsylvania, and was the mother of three sons aged 18 to 30. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of her local community.

Her sister described her as a woman who came to the United States “to make a difference.” She balanced full-time work with night school while raising her children. Through perseverance and faith, Nduthu eventually achieved a lifelong dream of homeownership through Habitat for Humanity.

“She believed deeply in service—both to her patients and her community,” a family member said.

Federal Investigation Underway

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have joined state and local authorities in investigating the cause of the explosion. Preliminary findings suggest a natural gas leak. However, investigators stress that the cause has not yet been officially determined.

PECO Energy said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Community Mourns a Healthcare Hero

The death of Muthoni Nduthu has sparked an outpouring of grief from coworkers, community leaders, and members of the Kenyan diaspora in the United States. Many have described her as a symbol of resilience, sacrifice, and service.

Vigils are being planned in Bristol Township to honor the victims. As a result, calls are growing for improved safety standards at long-term care facilities across Pennsylvania.

