It is with great sadness we announce death of Margaret Wanjiru Muriu (Wadiki) of Lanet Umoja 2 which occurred in Bristol UK on Tuesday 31st May 2022. Wife to the late Francis Muriu. Mother to Dickson Waweru (Diki) and Marie Berry (Kamary) both of UK.

Margaret was daughter to Isaac Waweru and Mary Nyambura (both deceased). Sister to Monica Wambui Mcdowall (UK), Susan Wacuka (German), Sammy Karenju KK (Kenya) among others. Mother in law to Nyambura Wainaina, Paul Berry and Zipphorah Wangari. Grandmother to Humphrey, Angel, Muriu, Wainaina, TJ, Ciru and Prince. Great grandmother to Dwayne.

The cortege will leave Woodford Green Funeral Home on Wednesday 13th July 2022 for Church service which will be held at Revival Church Manor Park, 500 High Street North E12 6QN at at 1.00 pm. This will be followed by Funeral service at Manor Park Cementry Serbet Road at 3pm on the same day.

The family needs your support financially and spiritually.

You can give your support through Mpesa number +254725556724.

For more information please contact Dickson on +447828014842.

Rest in peace Mama till we meet again

Death Announcement Of Margaret Wanjiru Muriu Of Bristol UK