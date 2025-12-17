Seven Kenyans Deported from South Africa for Illegal Work

The South African Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the arrest of seven Kenyan nationals. They were found to be illegally working in South Africa while holding tourist visas. The arrests followed a routine and lawful enforcement operation conducted in Johannesburg, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

According to Home Affairs, the operation was informed by intelligence reports. These reports indicated that several Kenyan nationals had recently entered South Africa on tourist visas and had unlawfully taken up employment. The individuals were allegedly working at a centre involved in processing applications for so-called “refugees” to the United States. This role does not permit employment under tourist visa conditions.

“The operation was informed by intelligence reports indicating that a number of Kenyan nationals had recently entered South Africa on tourist visas and had unlawfully taken up employment,” the department said in a statement.

Deportation and Five-Year Ban Confirmed

Home Affairs confirmed that the seven individuals were arrested and issued with deportation orders. They will be prohibited from re-entering South Africa for a period of five years. The department emphasized that the enforcement action was carried out in line with existing immigration laws and standard procedures.

Officials added that the operation forms part of a broader crackdown on immigration and visa abuse. The South African government intensifies efforts to restore integrity to the country’s immigration system.

“The operation was carried out according to the same procedures that have seen Home Affairs dramatically intensify deportations over the past 18 months,” the department noted.

South Africa Tightens Immigration Enforcement

Over the past year and a half, South Africa has significantly increased deportations and compliance operations. These operations target illegal employment, visa overstays, and misuse of tourist visas. Authorities say these measures are necessary to curb the longstanding abuse of the immigration and visa system. They aim to ensure that foreign nationals comply with the terms of their stay.

The Department of Home Affairs has reiterated its warning that tourist visas do not permit employment. Individuals found violating visa conditions face arrest, deportation, and re-entry bans.

