Uhuru’s Nephew Jomo Gecaga Marries Lola Hannigan in Style

By Staff Writer | Nairobi | December 28, 2025 – Jomo Gecaga, the nephew of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has officially tied the knot with Lola Hannigan. She is a former KTN television presenter. They had a private wedding ceremony held on December 26, 2025. The high-profile yet low-key wedding took place at an undisclosed location. There was limited media access and a carefully curated guest list.

The ceremony was graced by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta. This underscored the family significance of the occasion. Despite the couple’s public profiles, the event was described by close sources as “posh but intimate.” This reflects their preference for privacy.

President Ruto Sends Goodwill Message

On December 28, 2025, President William Ruto extended a message of goodwill to the newlyweds. He wished them a future filled with “joy, peace, and enduring devotion.” The message added to the national attention surrounding the wedding. The wedding has drawn interest due to the couple’s ties to Kenya’s political and media landscapes.

A Milestone After Welcoming Their Third Child

The wedding comes just weeks after the couple welcomed their third child together. This marks a significant personal milestone. Jomo Gecaga and Lola Hannigan have been together for approximately six years. They are parents to three children together.

Gecaga, who previously served as Uhuru Kenyatta’s private secretary, is a father of six in total. Lola Hannigan, well-known from her time as a KTN presenter, has largely kept her family life private in recent years.

Privacy Amid Public Interest

While photos and details from the ceremony remain scarce, the wedding has generated widespread interest. This is due to the couple’s prominence and the presence of senior political figures. Sources indicate the couple opted for a quiet celebration focused on family. They avoided the trappings of a large public spectacle.

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, Jomo Gecaga and Lola Hannigan begin their next chapter as husband and wife, choosing intimacy and discretion over public display.

