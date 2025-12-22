US Government Triples Self-Deportation to $3,000 with Free Flights

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a new voluntary self-deportation incentive, offering $3,000 in cash and a free plane ticket to undocumented immigrants who agree to leave the United States by the end of the year 2025 using the CBP Home app.

The program, introduced under President Donald Trump’s administration, triples the previous $1,000 incentive. It is designed to encourage undocumented migrants to depart the country voluntarily rather than face arrest and forced removal.

Details of the Self-Deportation Incentive Program

According to a DHS press release, undocumented immigrants who register through the CBP Home app and complete voluntary departure by the deadline will receive:

A $3,000 stipend

A free one-way flight to their home country

Forgiveness of certain civil fines and penalties related to overstaying or unlawful presence

The CBP Home app allows users to formally notify the government of their intent to self-deport and confirm their departure, streamlining the process and reducing enforcement costs.

- Advertisement -

DHS Warning for Those Who Do Not Participate

DHS officials emphasized that the offer is time-limited and warned that migrants who do not take advantage of the program could face serious consequences.

“Illegal aliens who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: they will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States,” the DHS statement said.

The department described voluntary departure as a more favorable option. It may preserve eligibility for legal re-entry in the future, depending on individual circumstances.

Administration Framing: Cost Savings and Enforcement

The Trump administration has framed the expanded incentive as a cost-saving measure. They note that forced deportations can cost taxpayers significantly more than voluntary departures.

By encouraging self-deportation, officials say the program reduces detention expenses, court backlogs, and enforcement operations. It also accelerates removals of individuals without legal status.

Political and Public Reaction

The announcement has sparked widespread debate. Supporters argue the policy offers a humane and fiscally responsible alternative to mass deportations. Critics, however, say offering cash incentives raises ethical concerns. It may pressure vulnerable populations into leaving without fully understanding their legal options.

Immigration advocacy groups have urged participants to consult legal counsel before enrolling in the program.

How to Apply

Eligible individuals must:

Download the CBP Home mobile app Register intent to self-deport Complete departure by the specified deadline

The program is scheduled to remain active through the end of the year 2025, with DHS urging eligible participants to act quickly.

Conclusion

The $3,000 self-deportation incentive represents one of the most aggressive voluntary departure programs introduced by the U.S. government in recent years. As immigration enforcement remains a central political issue, the initiative highlights the administration’s dual approach of incentives and enforcement to address illegal immigration.

US Government Triples Self-Deportation to $3,000 with Free Flights

Like this: Like Loading...