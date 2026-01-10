Ali Khamenei Plans to Flee to Moscow and Join Assad in Exile

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reportedly preparing a contingency plan to flee to Moscow should escalating nationwide protests lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic, according to intelligence assessments and regional security analysts.

Sources familiar with the matter say Khamenei has developed a so-called “Plan B” exit strategy. This plan would be activated only if Iran’s security forces — particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — fail to suppress unrest or begin defecting.

Under the reported plan, Khamenei would leave Tehran with a tightly controlled group. This group would comprise approximately 20 family members and close associates, including his son and presumed political heir, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Why Moscow?

Analysts say Khamenei views Russia as his only realistic refuge due to:

His long-standing political and strategic relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow’s history of shielding allied leaders facing collapse

The precedent of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December 2024 as Damascus fell to opposition forces

Assad is believed to be living under tight Russian supervision in a restricted and highly secured environment, with limited public visibility.

- Advertisement -

Regime Allegedly Securing Assets

According to regional intelligence sources, Iran’s leadership has begun:

Converting state and private regime funds into liquid offshore assets

Securing overseas financial channels

Preparing logistical arrangements for rapid evacuation if needed

These moves suggest the leadership is preparing for a worst-case scenario, even while publicly projecting confidence and control.

Iran Protests Enter 13th Day

The reports come as mass protests across Iran entered their 13th consecutive day on January 9, 2026, fueled by:

A collapsing economy

Soaring inflation

Currency devaluation

Rising unemployment and living costs

Demonstrations have spread across multiple provinces, including Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz.

While Supreme Leader Khamenei has publicly dismissed protesters as “rioters” and called for firm suppression, internal security assessments reportedly describe the regime as being in “survival mode.”

A Leader Preparing for the Unthinkable

Although Iranian officials continue to deny any internal instability, analysts say the very existence of a contingency exile plan signals unprecedented concern at the highest levels of power.

“This is not a plan for transition — it is a plan for escape,” said one regional analyst. “It reflects a leadership that is quietly acknowledging the possibility that it may lose control.”

Unverified but Strategically Significant

It is important to note that the reports about Khamenei’s potential flight have not been officially confirmed by Iranian or Russian authorities. However, intelligence-based reporting and regional security monitoring suggest the plans are being taken seriously within diplomatic and defense circles.

If activated, such a move would mark a historic turning point for Iran and the wider Middle East, reshaping geopolitical alignments and internal power structures across the region.

Like this: Like Loading...