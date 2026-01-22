From Machakos to Alabama: Inspiring Story of Dennis Kibet

Dennis Kibet’s journey to study in the United States of America is a story shaped by ambition, preparation, and the courage to look beyond local options in pursuit of academic excellence.

Dennis is headed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he will pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science. His academic foundation began at Samoei Boys High School in Nandi Hills, followed by undergraduate studies at Machakos University. It was during his time at Machakos University that Dennis began seriously considering further studies beyond his bachelor’s degree.

As his interest in advanced specialization grew, Dennis explored options for pursuing a master’s degree locally. However, he soon realized that the specific opportunities he was seeking were not readily available. This realization pushed him to look beyond Kenya, ultimately setting his sights on studying abroad.

Dennis learned about the International Scholars Program (ISP) through a friend after expressing his desire to pursue studies outside the country. Seeking structured guidance and a reliable pathway, he visited the ISP offices, where he was introduced to the program and its processes. Confident in the support offered, he made the decision to enroll.

From the start, Dennis describes the process as remarkably smooth and efficient. Within approximately four months from September to completion, he progressed through applications, guidance sessions, and preparations without major challenges. Whenever he had questions, the team was readily available to provide direction, making the journey clear and manageable.

Family support played a crucial role throughout his journey. Dennis credits his family, particularly his father, for standing by him emotionally and financially. Their encouragement and belief in his dream gave him the confidence to push forward at every stage.

His visa interview experience reflected the level of preparation he had received. The questions focused on his destination, program of study, funding plan, and course structure areas he was well-prepared to address. The interview proceeded smoothly, culminating in the confirmation that his visa would be issued.

With his visa approved, Dennis now looks ahead to his journey to the United States. His travel route will take him through Doha, Qatar, then Chicago, before arriving in Alabama, where a new chapter of his academic and professional life begins.

As he prepares to depart, Dennis expresses deep gratitude to his family for their unwavering support and to ISP for their guidance throughout the process. His message to other aspiring students is simple but powerful,” follow your passion, remain ambitious, and seek the right support. With preparation and determination, studying abroad is an achievable dream.”

Dennis Kibet’s story stands as a reminder that with the right guidance, family support, and personal resolve, global opportunities are within reach.

