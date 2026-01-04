Gachagua to Trump: Come remove Ruto Ally over minnesota funds

In a dramatic political appeal, Kenyan opposition leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly called on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in ongoing fraud investigations involving Minnesota stolen funds allegedly laundered into Kenya. These claims include ties to properties such as an Eastleigh mall allegedly linked to an ally of President William Ruto.

Gachagua made the remarks during a public appearance in Githunguri, Kiambu County. He accused President Ruto’s inner circle of benefiting from money traced back to the Minnesota fraud schemes. These schemes are currently under federal investigation in the United States.

Allegations Over Minnesota Funds and Eastleigh Investment

According to Gachagua, funds originally intended for social programs in Minnesota were siphoned and transferred overseas. There, they were invested in real estate projects in Kenya. This includes an Eastleigh shopping mall controlled by a businessman with close ties to President Ruto.

The alleged fraud scheme has drawn intense scrutiny from U.S. authorities, particularly the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI has increased personnel and investigative resources in Minnesota to dismantle multilayered fraud networks exploiting federal programs.

Investigations suggest proceeds from schemes such as the Feeding Our Future fraud — described as one of the largest COVID-era frauds in U.S. history — have been laundered through international channels. These include shell companies and property acquisitions abroad.

Direct Appeal to Donald Trump

In a notable escalation, Gachagua appealed directly to Donald Trump — who has remained a vocal critic of fraud in Minnesota and federal program misuse. He urged Trump to “do what you did in Venezuela” by dispatching U.S. authorities to apprehend and prosecute the businessman allegedly involved.

“We are appealing to Trump. Do not bother with the court process. Just do what you did in Venezuela. Send a plane, pick that fellow and prosecute him,” Gachagua said, according to local news reports.

His comments come amid heightened political and legal tensions, as the FBI and U.S. prosecutors intensify efforts to trace, freeze, and potentially repatriate assets tied to the Minnesota fraud cases.

Broader Context: Fraud Probe and Cross-Border Impact

The controversy has drawn political and diplomatic attention in both the United States and Kenya. American authorities are reportedly exploring legal avenues to seize luxury properties and other assets in Kenya believed to be linked to stolen Minnesota funds, although complex international legal issues remain.

The broader fraud investigations in Minnesota focus on fraudulent claims submitted for federal programs, including child nutrition and housing support. These claims may total hundreds of millions of dollars.

President Ruto and Government Response

At this stage, the Kenyan government has not officially confirmed or denied Gachagua’s claims regarding the Eastleigh mall or the involvement of presidential associates. President William Ruto has faced mounting political pressure at home. Opposition leaders frame the issue as emblematic of broader governance and accountability concerns.

