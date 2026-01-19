Rehema Wanjiku’s Inspiring Journey to America

Advertisements

Rehema Wanjiku Mwangi’s journey to the United States is a story of ambition, adaptability, and a deep desire for growth. Set to pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics at the University of South Dakota, Rehema’s path reflects how clarity of purpose and the right support can open new global opportunities.

Rehema began her academic journey in Molo, Nakuru County, where she attended Bishop Ndingi Primary School and completed her KCPE in 2012. She later joined Karima Girls High School. There she sat for her KCSE examinations in 2016 and attained an impressive A- grade with 78 points. Moreover, her strong academic performance earned her admission to Moi University. At Moi University, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Law.

While studying law, Rehema developed a growing interest beyond legal practice. Although passionate about justice and advocacy, she also recognized the importance of understanding business and entrepreneurship. She viewed her law degree not only as a tool for social impact but also as a foundation that could be strengthened through business-oriented skills. As a result, this realization planted the seed for her transition into a more data-driven, business-focused field.

Driven by a personal philosophy of always striving to do better and excel in whatever she undertakes, Rehema began exploring options to enhance her skill set. Her desire to complement her legal background with analytical and entrepreneurial expertise led her to consider Business Analytics as the ideal next step. Additionally, she saw it as a way to broaden her career prospects and position herself competitively in an increasingly data-driven global economy.

Rehema learned about the International Scholars Program (ISP) through a friend she observed filling out application forms. Curious, she inquired further and took time to research the program independently. As she reviewed testimonials and success stories from students who had successfully transitioned to U.S. universities through ISP, her confidence in the program grew.

Encouraged by what she discovered and motivated by her long-standing goal of pursuing a master’s degree, Rehema decided to begin the application process. She completed the required forms and committed herself fully to the journey. She viewed the opportunity as a timely alignment of preparation and purpose.

Today, Rehema’s transition from law to business analytics stands as a powerful example of intentional career growth. Her story highlights the value of adaptability, lifelong learning, and the courage to pursue new directions. Furthermore, as she prepares to begin her studies at the University of South Dakota, Rehema carries with her not only academic excellence but also a clear vision of building a future that bridges law, business, and analytics on a global stage.

