Ultimate Gift: A Future at Joy Lovers Club – Malindi by Optiven

Malindi, Kenya — Families seeking a secure, peaceful, and high-value investment along Kenya’s coast now have a compelling opportunity at Joy Lovers Club in Malindi, a flagship project by Optiven Limited, located just 1.6 kilometers from the Indian Ocean.

Branded as “Joy Starts Here”, the development promises more than land—it offers a lifestyle anchored in tranquility, growth, and long-term financial security for families, investors, and diaspora Kenyans looking to own property at the coast.

- Advertisement -

A Coastal Haven Close to the Ocean

Nestled a short drive from the beach, Joy Lovers Club provides residents with easy access to Malindi’s pristine coastline, warm climate, and vibrant tourism economy. The location blends serenity with convenience—close enough to enjoy the ocean breeze yet far enough to maintain privacy and peace.

Optiven describes the project as a place where “joy, peace, and growth come naturally,” making it ideal for:

Family homes

Holiday residences

Retirement living

Long-term land investment

Diaspora property ownership

Special January Cashback Offer

To encourage families to invest early, Optiven has introduced a special incentive this January:

- Advertisement -

For every KSh 100,000 paid as a deposit or installment at Joy Lovers Club, investors receive KSh 1,000 cashback to support their child’s school fees.

This initiative connects property investment with education—positioning land ownership not just as an asset but as a practical benefit for families today.

The promotion is running under the campaign hashtag:

👉 #JanuariBilaBlockNaOptiven

Why Joy Lovers Club Stands Out

Key highlights of the project include:

Prime location – only 1.6 km from the Indian Ocean

– only 1.6 km from the Indian Ocean Developed environment – part of Optiven’s growing coastal portfolio

– part of Optiven’s growing coastal portfolio Secure ownership – clear land documentation through Optiven

– clear land documentation through Optiven Flexible payment plans

Diaspora-friendly investment option

Malindi continues to grow as a hotspot for real estate, tourism, and retirement living, making Joy Lovers Club a strategic investment for both local and diaspora buyers.

Call to Action

Interested families and investors are encouraged to act now while the January cashback offer is active.

📞 Call Optiven today: 0790 300 300

🌐 Learn more: www.optiven.co.ke

Ultimate Gift: A Future at Joy Lovers Club – Malindi by Optiven

Like this: Like Loading...

Related