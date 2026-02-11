Diaspora Jobs Scam Alert: Triple K and Kenka Exposed

The Kenyan government has issued a strong public warning against two entities—Triple K and Kenka Company—over alleged involvement in fraudulent overseas job recruitment schemes targeting unsuspecting Kenyans, particularly those seeking employment abroad.

In a statement released on February 9, 2026, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs cautioned members of the public that the two entities are not licensed to recruit workers for overseas employment. Besides, they are misleading job seekers through false promises of lucrative foreign jobs.

- Advertisement -

Government Cautions Job Seekers

According to the State Department, Triple K and Kenka Company have been advertising job opportunities abroad while lacking approval from the relevant government authorities. This includes the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

“These entities are not licensed and are misleading Kenyans by falsely claiming to recruit workers for overseas employment,” the department warned.

The alert comes amid a surge in diaspora job scams. Desperate job seekers are lured with promises of quick placement, high salaries, and guaranteed visas. Then they lose large sums of money or, in some cases, end up stranded or trafficked abroad.

Rising Cases of Overseas Job Scams

Kenyan authorities have noted a worrying rise in fake recruitment agencies exploiting the high demand for overseas employment opportunities in countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

Victims often report:

Payment of illegal recruitment fees

Fake job offer letters and contracts

Forced travel under unclear visa arrangements

Abandonment upon arrival abroad

Exposure to human trafficking and forced labor

How to Verify Legitimate Overseas Jobs

The government has urged Kenyans to take the following precautions before engaging any recruitment agency:

Verify agencies through the Ministry of Labour or National Employment Authority (NEA)

Avoid paying upfront recruitment fees

Confirm job offers through official government channels

Report suspicious recruiters to the police or labour offices

Follow updates from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs

Call for Public Vigilance

The State Department has called on Kenyans, especially young people and diaspora job seekers, to remain vigilant and cautious, warning that unverified recruitment schemes can lead to financial loss, trauma, or loss of life.

Authorities have also indicated that investigations are ongoing, and legal action may be taken against individuals or organizations found culpable of exploiting Kenyan job seekers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related