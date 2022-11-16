Kenyans Warned Against Fake Foreign Jobs in Thailand after Death of Kenyan

Kenyans Warned Against Fake Foreign Jobs in Thailand after Death of Kenyan

The government has warned Kenyans against applying for fake sales and customer care jobs in Thailand advertised online. The warning comes after a Kenyan died as a result of a botched operation by quack doctors in Myanmar.

“Kenyans and many other Africans working in the forced labour camps run the great risk of losing their body organs and lives,” the statement read

The Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok says, others have been rescued and have returned home in crutches and broken limbs after being severely beaten by up to 20 gang members operating in the factories.

In a statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy said it is deeply concerned that despite previous warnings in the media and online platforms, Kenyans continue to fall prey to online job scammers.

Since August, 76 victims have been rescued and repatriated, this includes 10 Ugandans and one Burundian.

The embassy says many of the agents, wanted by the police are still advertising sales and customer care jobs purported to be in Thailand with impunity, well aware that there are no such jobs.

“We are concerned that some of the Kenyans, lured by the promises of good pay have opted to remain in Myanmar and Lao PDR to continue vomiting cyber crimes. These groups of Kenyans present a serious threat to Kenya’s national security,” they said.

This is not the first case of death as other Kenyan women have been tortured while working in Saudi Arabia as domestic workers is an endless tale.

A 2021 Human Rights Watch report cites the kafala system (visa sponsorship) as the root of the abuse of migrant workers.

The system gives their employers excessive power over their mobility and legal status in the country, exposing them to abuse, passport confiscation, delayed wages and forced labour.

By MANNY ANYANGO

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Kenyans Warned Against Fake Foreign Jobs in Thailand after Death of Kenyan