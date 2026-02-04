Equity Bank Money Transfer Services for Kenyans in the Diaspora

Advertisements

Equity Bank continues to lead in diaspora banking solutions by offering Kenyans abroad fast, secure, and affordable ways to send money to Kenya, manage cross-border finances, and invest back home.

As of 2026, Equity’s digital platforms, borderless banking network, and global remittance partnerships make it one of the most trusted banks for diaspora remittances into Kenya.

Why Equity Bank Is the Top Choice for Diaspora Remittances

Instant transfers

Instant transfers Direct bank-to-bank & mobile wallet options

Direct bank-to-bank & mobile wallet options 24/7 digital access from anywhere

24/7 digital access from anywhere Secure, regulated banking environment

Equity Bank serves millions of diaspora customers across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, helping them support families and build investments in Kenya.

1. Direct Banking & Digital Platforms

Equity Online & Equity Mobile

Diaspora customers can:

Send money to another Equity account for free

Pay bills, e.g. StarTimes, Zuku, KPLC

Make government payments e.g. Ecitizen, KRA,

Monitor transactions 24/7

Manage savings

Equity Diaspora Website

A dedicated portal where Kenyans abroad can:

Open diaspora accounts digitally via https://equitygroupholdings. com/ke/diaspora-account- opening/

Learn about Investment options

Learn about money transfer options

Learn about Financing options

Access customer support

Borderless Banking

Equity’s real-time regional transfers connect all Equity subsidiaries across East and Central Africa, enabling seamless cross-border banking.

2. Global Remittance Partners

Equity Bank integrates with the world’s largest remittance providers, allowing instant cash pick-up or direct deposit into Equity accounts in Kenya.

Major Global Networks

TapTap Send

Western Union

Sendwave

Remitly

NALA

MoneyGram

Ria Money Transfer

This partnership allow instant, low-cost transfers straight into Equity accounts or Kenyan mobile wallets.

Designed for affordable, fast remittances from the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

3. Diaspora-Specific Bank Accounts

Equity Ordinary Diaspora Account

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Full mobile & internet banking

Multi-currency access

Diaspora Business Account

For Kenyans running businesses or investing back home:

Business payment tools

Cross-border collections

Supplier & payroll management

4. Invest & Save From Abroad

Equity allows diaspora remittances to be used for:

Jijenge Savings Accounts – disciplined long-term savings

– disciplined long-term savings Diaspora Construction Loans – build or buy property in Kenya

– build or buy property in Kenya Business & investment financing

This helps diaspora families grow wealth, not just send money.

5. 24/7 Diaspora Support

Equity operates a 24-hour Diaspora Support Center.

Email: info@equitybank.co.ke

Call: +254763026481

Live chat: Available on the official Equity website

Final Word

With its global partnerships, secure digital platforms, and diaspora-friendly accounts, Equity Bank remains the #1 choice for Kenyans abroad looking to send money home, invest, and manage cross-border finances safely in 2026.

Like this: Like Loading...