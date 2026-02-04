Equity Bank Money Transfer Services for Kenyans in the Diaspora

Equity Bank continues to lead in diaspora banking solutions by offering Kenyans abroad fast, secure, and affordable ways to send money to Kenya, manage cross-border finances, and invest back home.
As of 2026, Equity’s digital platforms, borderless banking network, and global remittance partnerships make it one of the most trusted banks for diaspora remittances into Kenya.
Why Equity Bank Is the Top Choice for Diaspora Remittances
- Instant transfers
- Direct bank-to-bank & mobile wallet options
- 24/7 digital access from anywhere
- Secure, regulated banking environment
Equity Bank serves millions of diaspora customers across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, helping them support families and build investments in Kenya.
1. Direct Banking & Digital Platforms
Diaspora customers can:
- Send money to another Equity account for free
- Pay bills, e.g. StarTimes, Zuku, KPLC
- Make government payments e.g. Ecitizen, KRA,
- Monitor transactions 24/7
- Manage savings
A dedicated portal where Kenyans abroad can:
- Open diaspora accounts digitally via https://equitygroupholdings.
com/ke/diaspora-account- opening/
- Learn about Investment options
- Learn about money transfer options
- Learn about Financing options
- Access customer support
Equity’s real-time regional transfers connect all Equity subsidiaries across East and Central Africa, enabling seamless cross-border banking.
Equity Bank integrates with the world’s largest remittance providers, allowing instant cash pick-up or direct deposit into Equity accounts in Kenya.
Major Global Networks
- TapTap Send
- Western Union
- Sendwave
- Remitly
- NALA
- MoneyGram
- Ria Money Transfer
This partnership allow instant, low-cost transfers straight into Equity accounts or Kenyan mobile wallets.
Designed for affordable, fast remittances from the US, UK, Europe, and the Middle East.
3. Diaspora-Specific Bank Accounts
Equity Ordinary Diaspora Account
- No minimum balance
- No monthly fees
- Full mobile & internet banking
- Multi-currency access
Diaspora Business Account
For Kenyans running businesses or investing back home:
- Business payment tools
- Cross-border collections
- Supplier & payroll management
4. Invest & Save From Abroad
Equity allows diaspora remittances to be used for:
- Jijenge Savings Accounts – disciplined long-term savings
- Diaspora Construction Loans – build or buy property in Kenya
- Business & investment financing
This helps diaspora families grow wealth, not just send money.
5. 24/7 Diaspora Support
Equity operates a 24-hour Diaspora Support Center.
- Email: info@equitybank.co.ke
- Call: +254763026481
- Live chat: Available on the official Equity website
Final Word
With its global partnerships, secure digital platforms, and diaspora-friendly accounts, Equity Bank remains the #1 choice for Kenyans abroad looking to send money home, invest, and manage cross-border finances safely in 2026.