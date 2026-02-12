Funeral Services for Meredith Kimani and Mark Kimani in Guthrie

Guthrie, Oklahoma — The family and loved ones of Meredith Kimani and Mark Kimani have announced the funeral and memorial arrangements following their tragic passing in Guthrie, Oklahoma. A series of services has been scheduled to honor Meredith’s life, followed by a joint funeral service for both Meredith and Mark.

Celebration of Life for Meredith Kimani

Meredith Kimani, who was widely known and deeply loved within the film and creative community, will be honored through multiple memorial gatherings.

Thursday, February 12

Meredith’s film family will host a wake and Celebration of Life on Thursday evening.

Meredith’s film family will host a wake and Celebration of Life on Thursday evening. Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Program begins: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Location: The Ranch, Guthrie, Oklahoma

This gathering will focus on celebrating Meredith’s life and creative legacy. In addition, it will highlight the profound impact she made on colleagues, friends, and family.

Public Viewing for Meredith Kimani

A public viewing will be held for those wishing to pay their final respects.

Monday, February 16

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Location: Community Funeral Home

1624 N Pine St, Guthrie, OK 73044

Joint Funeral Service for Meredith and Mark Kimani

The family has also announced a joint funeral service for both Meredith and Mark Kimani.

Tuesday, February 17

Time: Service begins at 11:00 a.m.

Service begins at 11:00 a.m. Location: The Guthrie Depot

409 W Oklahoma Ave, Guthrie, OK 73044

A reception will follow the funeral service at the same venue, beginning at 1:00 p.m., providing an opportunity for family, friends, and community members to gather in fellowship and remembrance.

Community Mourning and Support

The Guthrie community, along with members of the Kenyan diaspora and Meredith’s film industry family, continue to mourn this heartbreaking loss. Furthermore, messages of condolence and support have poured in. This reflects the deep void left by both Meredith and Mark Kimani.

The family has expressed gratitude for the prayers, support, and respect shown during this difficult time and welcomes all who wish to attend the services to help honor their lives.

