It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Josphat Mbugua, who had been reported missing in Georgia and was sadly found deceased on February 4th, 2026.

Josphat was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a cherished friend to many. He is survived by his beloved wife Irene Mbugua; his two daughters Elaine and Caroline; and his two precious granddaughters Briana and Sydney. Josphat was known for his kind heart, generosity, and willingness to go above and beyond to help others. He was deeply loved and highly respected within his community.

The family’s heartfelt wish is to lay him to rest in Kenya, surrounded by family and loved ones, and to give him the dignified send-off he truly deserves.

Due to the unexpected nature of his passing, the cost of repatriation and funeral arrangements has placed a heavy and unforeseen financial burden on the family. We are therefore appealing for support to help cover these expenses.

Contributions can be sent to:

Irene Mbugua

Zelle: 678-508-3700

678-508-3700 Cash App: $wathuku

Elaine Mbugua

Zelle: 678-519-7410

678-519-7410 Cash App: $elainembugua8

GoFundMe:

https://gofund.me/80a3a5bb7

No matter how big or small, every contribution is deeply appreciated. We thank you sincerely for the love, prayers, and support during this heartbreaking time.

For updates, please join the family WhatsApp group:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/EdnwGJ2vSpM1twxZygtRCA?mode=gi_t

Thank you for your overwhelming support.

The Mbugua Family

Josphat Mbugua: Missing Kenyan Found Deceased Updates

