Kenyan Man Josphat Mbugua Reported Missing in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (January 2026) — The Kenyan diaspora community in the United States is on high alert following the disappearance of Josphat Mbugua, a Kenyan man who has been reported missing in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to information released by the family and local authorities, Josphat Mbugua was last seen on January 25, 2026, at around 7:00 PM on Mayson Turner Road in Atlanta. His sudden disappearance has raised serious concern among relatives, friends, and the wider Kenyan diaspora community.

Description of Josphat Mbugua

Gender: Male

Male Race: Black

Black Eyes: Brown

Brown Hair: Black/Bald

Black/Bald Height: 5’9”

5’9” Weight: 189 lbs

189 lbs Clothing last seen wearing: Black hoodie

Family members say Josphat’s phone has been unreachable since that evening, and there has been no confirmed contact since he was last seen.

Family and Community Appeal

The Mbugua family is appealing to the public, hospitals, shelters, and anyone who may have seen Josphat or has information about his whereabouts to come forward.

“We are deeply worried and ask anyone with any information, no matter how small, to help us bring Josphat home safely,” a family spokesperson said.

How to Report Information

Anyone with information is urged to contact:

Atlanta Police Department: 404-546-4235

404-546-4235 Mbugua Family Contact: 470-785-7549

470-785-7549 Or visit the nearest police station immediately.

Kenyan Diaspora Concern

The disappearance has sparked renewed concern within the Kenyan diaspora in the U.S., where recent months have seen an increase in missing persons cases and emergency appeals. Community leaders are urging Kenyans abroad to check on one another, share verified alerts, and remain vigilant.

DiasporaMessenger.com will continue to follow this case closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.

