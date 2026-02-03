Kalonzo to Attend SDA Fellowship in Silver Spring, Maryland

Advertisements

Former Kenyan Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is set to attend a major diaspora faith gathering in the United States this weekend, as he joins worshippers at the Kwanza Adventist Fellowship Community Sabbath in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. It will be held at the Kwanza Adventist Fellowship Church. The church is located at 12901 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906.

The gathering is expected to draw hundreds of Kenyans and East Africans from across the Washington DC–Maryland–Virginia (DMV) region. As a result, it will become one of the largest diaspora church events of the year.

A Historic Diaspora Faith Gathering

Kwanza Adventist Fellowship, part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, has extended an open invitation to the public for the DMV Community Sabbath Worship. Moreover, the event will feature Kalonzo Musyoka as a special guest in attendance.

Organizers say the event is designed to strengthen faith, unity, and community among Kenyans and Africans living in the United States.

“This is more than a worship service—it is a powerful moment of unity for the Kenyan diaspora,” one church leader stated.

Event Details

Event: DMV Community Sabbath Worship

DMV Community Sabbath Worship Guest: H.E. Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka

H.E. Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Venue: Kwanza Adventist Fellowship

Kwanza Adventist Fellowship Address: 12901 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906

12901 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Extras: Lunch and refreshments will be served

Strong Diaspora Mobilization

Kalonzo Musyoka’s visit is part of his wider engagement with the Kenyan diaspora in the United States. During his trip, he is meeting faith leaders, community organizations, and professionals.

The presence of a former Kenyan Vice President at a local church service highlights the growing influence of the Kenyan diaspora in North America. In addition, it emphasizes their role in shaping national dialogue back home.

Church members have been mobilizing across Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, and neighboring states to ensure a full house for what they describe as a “historic community Sabbath.”

Faith, Leadership, and Community

Kalonzo Musyoka has long been known for his strong Christian faith and support for faith-based institutions. Furthermore, his appearance at Kwanza Adventist Fellowship is expected to inspire worshippers and strengthen spiritual and cultural ties between Kenyans in the U.S. and their homeland.

The church leadership encourages families, youth, and community members to attend and participate in this special Sabbath celebration.

