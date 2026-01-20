Kalonzo Musyoka to Visit Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia

Wiper Democratic Movement leader and former Kenyan Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is set to travel to the United States to attend the prestigious National Prayer Breakfast scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

The annual gathering, which brings together global faith leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and public officials, is one of the most significant faith-based events in the U.S. political calendar. Kalonzo’s participation underscores Kenya’s continued engagement in global diplomacy, faith leadership, and international dialogue.

Diaspora Engagement Tour Across Four States

Following the National Prayer Breakfast, Kalonzo Musyoka will embark on a multi-state outreach tour to engage with the Kenyan diaspora in:

Washington, D.C.

Maryland (MD)

Virginia (VA)

Delaware (DE)

During his visit, he is expected to meet Kenyan community leaders, faith groups, professionals, business owners, and students to discuss matters affecting Kenyans abroad, including:

Diaspora participation in Kenyan politics

Investment opportunities in Kenya

Consular services and government engagement

Remittances and economic development

Dual citizenship and diaspora representation

Community sources indicate that town-hall style meetings, church engagements, and cultural gatherings are likely to be organized in major diaspora hubs such as Silver Spring (MD), Alexandria (VA), and Newark (DE).

Strengthening Kenya–Diaspora Relations

Kalonzo has previously emphasized the importance of the Kenyan diaspora as a key economic and social pillar for the nation. His visit is seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen ties between Kenyan political leadership and citizens living abroad.

Diaspora leaders in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) region have welcomed the visit, noting that such engagements help amplify diaspora voices in national conversations back home.

More Details to Follow

Organizers are expected to release a detailed itinerary, including venues, dates, and times for community meetings in the coming days. DiasporaMessenger.com will provide updates as they become available.

