Nairobi, February 2026 — Fresh revelations from Kenyan intelligence reports to Parliament indicate that more than 1,000 Kenyans may have been trafficked or clandestinely recruited into the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war, exposing what officials now describe as a vastly underestimated crisis affecting Kenyan citizens abroad.

According to reports tabled before lawmakers and highlighted by local media in February 2026, the figure goes far beyond earlier official estimates. While the Kenyan government had previously acknowledged about 200 Kenyans serving specifically in the Russian military, intelligence briefings suggest a much larger trafficking-driven pipeline that has funneled citizens into the conflict zone under false pretenses.

Intelligence Briefings Reveal a Wider Trafficking Network

Kenya’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) informed Parliament that many of the affected individuals were not voluntary combatants. Instead, they were allegedly lured by rogue recruitment agencies promising well-paying civilian jobs in Russia—such as drivers, factory workers, or private security guards.

Upon arrival, several recruits reportedly had their passports confiscated, cutting off escape routes and leaving them vulnerable to coercion. Some were then forced into military service and deployed to front-line areas in Ukraine after receiving as little as two weeks of basic training.

Dangerous Conditions and Alleged War Exploitation

Testimonies from returnees and intelligence sources paint a grim picture. In addition to combat roles, some Kenyans were allegedly compelled to:

Handle hazardous chemicals without protective gear

without protective gear Assemble military drones under unsafe conditions

under unsafe conditions Perform logistics and support tasks in active combat zones

Several Kenyans have been reported killed or missing in action, while families back home struggle to obtain information or repatriate bodies due to bureaucratic and diplomatic hurdles.

Government Response and Repatriation Efforts

The Kenyan government has termed the situation “unacceptable” and says it has taken decisive action. The Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that:

Over 600 dubious recruitment agencies have been shut down

have been shut down 27 Kenyans have been successfully repatriated as of mid-February 2026

as of mid-February 2026 Investigations are ongoing into trafficking syndicates operating across borders

Officials also acknowledged that earlier figures likely failed to capture the full scale of trafficking, especially involving informal and illegal recruitment channels.

Calls for Accountability and Protection of Kenyans Abroad

Members of Parliament have called for:

Stronger oversight of international recruitment agencies

Expanded public awareness campaigns on job scams linked to foreign conflicts

Enhanced diplomatic engagement with host countries to protect Kenyan nationals

Human rights advocates warn that without sustained intervention, vulnerable job seekers—particularly young men facing economic hardship—remain at high risk of exploitation by transnational trafficking networks tied to global conflicts.

A Growing Diaspora Security Concern

The revelations underscore a broader diaspora security challenge for Kenya as global conflicts increasingly intersect with economic desperation, online recruitment scams, and weak cross-border enforcement. As investigations continue, families of affected Kenyans are urging the government to intensify rescue, compensation, and justice efforts.

More Than 1,000 Kenyans Enlisted in Russia–Ukraine War

