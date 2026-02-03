Turning Setbacks into Success: Abednego’s Second Visa Win

Advertisements

For Abednego Kipkirui, the journey to securing a U.S. student visa was not without challenges. While his first visa attempt ended in disappointment, it became a critical learning experience that reshaped his approach and ultimately led to success the second time.

Reflecting on his visa journey, Abednego explains that the process itself is not difficult, but preparation makes all the difference. During his first interview, tension and anxiety affected his confidence. By the time he appeared for his second interview, however, he was calmer, more composed, and well-prepared. This shift in mindset allowed him to answer each question clearly and confidently.

During the interview, the consular officer focused on three main areas: his intended course of study, his reasons for choosing the program, and his funding plan. Abednego articulated his academic interests and explained why pursuing a Master’s degree in Economics at Virginia Commonwealth University aligned with his career goals.

When asked about financing his studies, he clearly outlined his plan to use an education loan and demonstrated foresight by explaining how he intended to repay it through Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the U.S. and continued professional work in Kenya, particularly within the humanitarian sector where he has prior experience.

Beyond preparation, family support played a significant role in Abednego’s success. Throughout the process, his family stood by him, offering encouragement especially after his initial visa denial. Rather than giving up, their reassurance motivated him to try again, this time with greater confidence and clarity.

With his visa approved, Abednego now looks ahead with excitement. This marks his first time traveling outside the country, a milestone he approaches with anticipation and optimism. His journey begins at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, with a late-night departure to Frankfurt, followed by a connecting flight to Washington, D.C., and finally onward to Richmond, Virginia home to Virginia Commonwealth University.

As he prepares for this new chapter, Abednego expresses deep gratitude to his family and to the International Scholars Program (ISP) team for their guidance and support throughout the process. He encourages fellow ISP students and aspiring applicants to remain patient, follow instructions carefully, and trust the process.

Abednego’s story is a powerful reminder that setbacks do not define the outcome. With preparation, persistence, and the right support, even a visa denial can become a stepping stone toward success.

