A Father’s Pride- Dennis Kibet’s US Academic Journey Begins

As Dennis Kibet prepares to begin a new academic chapter in the United States, his departure is marked not just by suitcases and boarding passes, but by pride, faith, and heartfelt family support.

Dennis’ father, William Kiprotich, speaks with visible emotion as he reflects on his son’s journey. As his first and only son, Dennis has always stood out as a disciplined, quiet, and obedient child. Throughout his upbringing, his father notes, there were never concerns about indiscipline. There was only consistent dedication and good character. Seeing him now ready to travel to the United States fills the family with excitement and gratitude.

For the Kibet family, Dennis’ opportunity represents more than personal achievement. It symbolizes open doors not only for him, but for siblings and other young people who may follow the same path. His father shares that discovering the International Scholars Program was itself a journey. After coming across a brief advertisement, he followed up with interest. Then, he introduced the program to his children, becoming one of the first parents in his circle to do so. While not every attempt has yet been successful, the belief remains strong that more opportunities will come.

He encourages other parents to actively seek information and remain open to such programs. He notes that increased awareness could help many families access similar opportunities. Above all, he views Dennis’ journey as a blessing from God. He believes it should be fully utilized, not only for personal growth but also for future contribution to Kenya’s development.

Dennis’ sister, Cynthia Chelangat, shares in the mixed emotions of the day. While excited and immensely proud of her brother, she admits the reality of missing him already weighs on her heart. Growing up, Dennis was always known as the “computer guy” in the family. She expresses full confidence that he will thrive academically in his chosen field.

Her message to him is simple but deeply personal: to take care of himself, remain prayerful, stay connected with home, and remember that his family’s support travels with him across borders.

As Dennis takes his final steps toward departure, his journey is clearly not his alone. Instead, it is carried by the prayers, sacrifices, and unwavering belief of a family that stands firmly behind him. They are sending him off not just with hope, but with blessing.

