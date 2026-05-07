Alert: Practice Made Perfect-Peninah’s Path to Visa Approval

Peninah Githinji’s successful visa interview was the result of preparation, consistency, and a willingness to learn from feedback. As she prepared for her journey to pursue a Master’s in Finance at the University of Delaware, she approached the visa stage with focus and intention.

Her preparation began with structured training materials, including interview scripts and recorded sessions that helped her understand what to expect. She studied common questions and refined her responses, ensuring she could clearly communicate her purpose and plans.

A key turning point came during her mock interview. Although her initial score was not as high as she had hoped, the detailed feedback she received helped her identify areas for improvement. Instead of feeling discouraged, she used the experience to strengthen her answers and build confidence.

On the day of the interview, she arrived early, giving herself time to settle and focus. When called to the counter, she was asked straightforward questions about her study plans, academic background, and financial strategy. Having prepared thoroughly, she responded with clarity and confidence.

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Her preparation paid off. The interview concluded with approval, marking a major milestone in her journey.

Beyond the interview, she looked ahead with excitement as she prepared for her first international flight, an experience that symbolized both personal and academic growth.

Peninah’s story highlights a simple but powerful truth: success in the visa process comes from preparation, adaptability, and the confidence to clearly tell your story.

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This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), a one-stop global mobility platform empowering bright talent to study, live, and work abroad. Through diverse pathways including academic study, cultural exchange, permanent residency, and vocational training, ISP unlocks global opportunities without limits.

Through our Academic Study Pathway, we have built strong global partnerships to ensure a seamless master’s journey; from school admissions and funding to visa applications, travel arrangements, and studying abroad. Regardless of your undergraduate background, ambitious students can pursue STEM-designated master’s programs with the structure, guidance, and global network needed to turn aspirations into achievements.

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Alert: Practice Made Perfect-Peninah’s Path to Visa Approval

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