Jackline Inspiring Journey: From Nairobi to Global Education

Jackline Motari’s journey to pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Quinnipiac University marks a powerful milestone being her very first international flight and the beginning of a life-changing chapter.

Growing up in Nairobi, Kenya the idea of traveling abroad had always been a distant dream. For years, she imagined what life beyond her familiar environment would look like. That dream began to take shape when a friend introduced her to an opportunity that would ultimately change her path.

What started as a simple recommendation quickly became a turning point. Seeing someone close to her successfully begin their journey abroad inspired her to take action. She made the bold decision to start her own process, stepping into a journey that would require courage, preparation, and trust.

With structured guidance and consistent support, she navigated each stage from application to visa preparation. Through training sessions and mock interviews, she built the confidence needed to face her visa interview. Although she initially received a request for additional documentation, she remained patient, and her visa was eventually approved.

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As she prepared for departure, emotions ran high. The excitement of exploring a new culture, meeting new people, and experiencing life beyond Nairobi was balanced by the reality of leaving behind family and everything familiar.

Yet, within that uncertainty was purpose. Her goal of building an environmental organization continues to drive her forward.

Jackline’s journey is a reminder that sometimes, the first step into the unknown leads to the greatest transformation.

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This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), a one-stop global mobility platform empowering bright talent to study, live, and work abroad. Through diverse pathways including academic study, cultural exchange, permanent residency, and vocational training, ISP unlocks global opportunities without limits.

Through our Academic Study Pathway, we have built strong global partnerships to ensure a seamless master’s journey; from school admissions and funding to visa applications, travel arrangements, and studying abroad. Regardless of your undergraduate background, ambitious students can pursue STEM-designated master’s programs with the structure, guidance, and global network needed to turn aspirations into achievements.

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US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Jackline Inspiring Journey: From Nairobi to Global Education

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