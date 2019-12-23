Nairobi’s first African Mayor Charles Rubia is dead-His life in pictures

Nairobi’s first African Mayor Charles Rubia (pictured) died today at his Karen home in Nairobi aged 96.He was detained with the late Kenneth Matiba during the quest for multiparty democracy in the 1990s.In 1963, he replaced Harold Travis the last European mayor of Nairobi.

Rubia later joined Parliament, where he rose to the cabinet.In 1990, together with Matiba, Rubia led the calls for multi-party democracy and was subsequently detained.He was released from detention after one year, and has been in poor health since.

He was an MP from Starehe Constituency in Nairobi from 1969 to 1988.Here are some photos detailing Rubia’s life as a mayor and a politician.

Nairobi Mayor Charles Rubia inspecting a parade by members of St. John’s Ambulance Brigade at Railways Club in Nairobi in September 1962. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Mayor Charles Rubia addressing members at City Hall in September 1963. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Mayor receiving the chain from James Smart as Town Clerk J.M. Waiyaki looks on. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Mayor Charles Rubia, his wife, and Deputy Mayor Isaac Lugonzo greeting Ronald Ngala at City Hall in December 1964. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Mayor Charles Rubia swearing-in as Deputy Mayor Isaac Lugonzo and Town Clerk L.K. Waiyaki look on. The picture was taken in November 1964. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Mayor Charles Rubia and his wife arrive at St. Stephen’s Church Doonholm Road (Jogoo Road) Nairobi in October 1962. [File, Standard]

Ford Asili officials Kenneth Matiba, Charles Rubia, Martin Shikuku and Kihara Waithaka in February 1994. [File, Standard]

Charles Rubia and his wife at their Nairobi home in April 1991. [File, Standard]

Source-standardmedia.co.ke