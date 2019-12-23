Nairobi’s first African Mayor Charles Rubia is dead-His life in pictures
Nairobi’s first African Mayor Charles Rubia is dead-His life in pictures
Nairobi’s first African Mayor Charles Rubia (pictured) died today at his Karen home in Nairobi aged 96.He was detained with the late Kenneth Matiba during the quest for multiparty democracy in the 1990s.In 1963, he replaced Harold Travis the last European mayor of Nairobi.
Rubia later joined Parliament, where he rose to the cabinet.In 1990, together with Matiba, Rubia led the calls for multi-party democracy and was subsequently detained.He was released from detention after one year, and has been in poor health since.
He was an MP from Starehe Constituency in Nairobi from 1969 to 1988.Here are some photos detailing Rubia’s life as a mayor and a politician.
Source-standardmedia.co.ke